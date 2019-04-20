Carl Phillips wins opening Enkalon Trophy race at Bishopscourt

Carl Phillips made it three Ulster Superbike wins in a row as the Lisburn rider won the opening leg of the Enkalon Trophy at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

In glorious sunshine in Co. Down, Phillips took an early lead on the JMC Roofing Kawasaki and led throughout the 10-lap race, opening an advantage of three seconds.

He was chased by Alistair Kirk (AKR McCurry BMW) and David Haire (DHR BMW), but Phillips was in control as he closed out victory by 3.1 seconds at the finish, maintaining his winning run after sealing a double at the Co. Down track in March.

Kirk held on for the runner-up spot, one second ahead of Haire, with Nico Mawhinney fourth on the Team Polaris Kawasaki.

The top six was completed by road racers Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) and Derek McGee (CITP Kawasaki).

Gerard Kinghan, who won the trophy in 2018, was eighth on the IFS Yamaha. The Randalstown man was ruled out of the opening round of the championship in March after sustaining a hand injury following a crash in race one.