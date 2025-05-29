Cole McCullough added another impressive performance to his EMX 125 Championship campaign with a podium place to close round seven in France.

McCullough, on the Dream Team Fantic, secured a top-eight finish in free practice and timed qualifying at Ernee.

The Castlederg teenager made a great start in race one on the opening day, completing the first lap inside the top five and by the end of lap two he had moved into third, battling with Yamaha rider Jekabs Kubulins.

“I was pleased with the result...however, I was suffering a little bit from a wrist injury incurred at the previous round in Portugal,” said McCullough, who secured third and also revealed physio before the second day of racing.

Round seven of the EMX 125 Championship finished with Cole McCullough back on the podium. (Photo by MXJULY)

With his wrist strapped up, McCullough was ready to race but the weather had changed and in the wet conditions he made a poor start, lying well outside the top 30 with a lot of work to do.

He pressed on to complete the opening lap in 16th before climbing to 11th. A small mistake saw the local rider drop to 14th but he fought back up to 11th and caught the next group for seventh.

An unfortunate collision with the championship leader Aron Katona left both riders on the deck. It took two full laps before they managed to untangle the bikes and get back on track.

Unfortunately, McCullough was forced to retire from the race but still holds 10th in the Championship standings.

Mark McLernon finished fifth overall at Fox Hill's European Quadcross Championship date. (Photo by Ilsa Meulenbroek)

“I was happy with race one but not race two,” said McCullough. “I will take it easy this week and rest my wrist before the next round in Germany at the weekend.”

The local crew of Neil Campbell and Paul Horton competed in the British Sidecarcross Grand Prix at Fox Hill.

“We had a good qualifying day on Saturday, finishing seventh in our race, giving us 13th gate pick for Sunday's races,” said Campbell. “But a mechanical issue on the start line of the first race caused us to DNF.

"In the second race, we got a good start and were running ninth before getting stuck in a pile-up, losing a lot of positions.

Neil Campbell and Paul Horton over the British Sidecarcross Grand Prix. (Photo by Ilsa Meulenbroek)

"We pushed on to the finish for P16, giving us 19th overall. All-in-all, it was a good meeting but we were just unfortunate not to finish higher.”

In the European Quadcross Championship, Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon redeemed himself after a disappointing round one in the Czech Republic, where he suffered punctures in both races, by finishing fifth overall at Fox Hill.

He qualified his Yamaha sixth fastest and on the challenging-to-pass Fox Hill track, finished a race-long battle with Germany’s Manfred Zeinecker for fourth in race one.

Clougher’s Aaron Haslett was 15th, while Kyle Murphy came in 20th.

Aaron Haslett on show at Fox Hill. (Photo by Ilsa Meulenbroek)

McLernon was seventh in race two by the chequered flag after running within the early top four.

“It was fast,” said McLernon, now seventh in the standings. “Everyone has taken a step-up this season, in race two I was struggling a bit towards the end but with a new bike coming for the next round in Poland hopefully that will help.”