Driver César Louis Roger Chanal of Brons, France, died in the accident at Ago’s Leap.

An inquest into the 32-year-old’s death concluded on Friday at Douglas Courthouse on the island.

His passenger, Olivier Lavorel, died months later in October after succumbing to his injuries. Mr Lavorel passed away in France, meaning the Manx Coroner had no jurisdiction over his death.

French Sidecar crew César Chanal and Olivier Lavorel leave the startline in the ill-fated opening Sidecar race at the Isle of Man TT in 2022.

The tragic accident happened on the first lap of the opening Sidecar race on Saturday, June 4.

Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes heard evidence on Thursday and Friday from witnesses regarding roadworks carried out in the area of the crash scene.

However, experienced Sidecar racer and 17-time TT winner Dave Molyneux said he was unaware of any complaints from competitors relating to the new surface at Ago’s Leap, and felt the improvements had made that stretch of the course ‘better’.

The inquest also heard from Department of Infrastructure highways lead designer Scott Duncan and TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, with Mrs Hughes determining there was no evidence the new road surface played any part in the accident.

Mr Chanal died from multiple injuries as a result of a high-speed crash, according to a post mortem report, but Mrs Hughes said she did not wish to detail the injuries he sustained.

The French crew’s machine was also found to be without any mechanical defects after an inspection by technical director David Hagen. The Sidecar was examined at the scene and later in a workshop.

Mrs Hughes said that while she understood the family of the deceased was looking for ‘definitive answers’, she was unable to provide that answer, adding that a ‘question mark’ remains over the exact cause of the crash.

However, the coroner said she was satisfied that a verdict of misadventure could be recorded, given that Mr Chanal had made the decision to race at the TT in full understanding of the risks involved.

Following the fatal crash in June, there was confusion around the identities of both men after they were found with each other’s identification, or ‘dog tags’, in their leathers.

Mr Chanal died at the scene but because he was in possession of his passenger’s ID tag, the organisers mistakenly announced that Olivier Lavorel had passed away.

As a result of the mix-up, competitors will now be subject to spot checks in the assembly area before making their way onto the course to ensure they are properly identified.

The coroner said she was unable to reach a conclusion over how the French competitors came to have each other’s ID tags in their leathers.

Six competitors lost their lives at the TT Races in 2022, including experienced Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan.

The Saintfield man’s inquest was held earlier in February, when a verdict of misadventure was recorded.

A father and son Sidecar team, Roger and Bradley Stockton, also lost their lives in a crash in the second Sidecar race in almost the exact same part of the course where the French crew’s accident occurred.