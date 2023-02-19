John Dillon, who took over as chairman after Davy McCartney stepped down from the role earlier this year, said a ‘last attempt’ was being made to find a solution to allow racing to go ahead this year.

A crowdfunding campaign was set up by the MCUI (UC) on February 10 with a target of £300,000 to offset the insurance shortfall.

This came after the body announced that all Northern Ireland road races, short circuit and trials events had been cancelled following an emergency meeting on Thursday, February 9.

Irish road racing is facing its biggest crisis to date over soaring insurance costs.

The cost of public liability insurance has soared, with road racing and short circuit clubs facing payments more than three times what they paid last year.

Overall, the total cost of insurance for Northern Ireland’s five road races, all short circuit events and trials meetings rose from £170,000 to £410,000.

A GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than £81,000, but donations have slowed dramatically over the past few days and it is extremely doubtful even half of the £300,000 target will be reached.

MCUI (UC) Chairman Dillon said a final decision on whether any racing would take place this year would be forthcoming within ‘approximately 10 to 14 days’.

“We are in constant talks to get this situation to move forward, whilst also being fully aware of the timeframe now involved to get events up and running for 2023,” said Dillon.

“I can only ask for everyone’s patience and ask that everyone understand, even though this is not the fault of the MCUI UC for the incredible hike in insurance costs for 2023, please allow myself and others to hold intense talks and allow other factors such as crowdfunding to complete over the next 10/14 days for a last attempt to get our season up and running.

“After this period of approximately 10/14 days, we will most certainly be in a definite position to provide answers in relation to the 2023 [season].”

Dillon’s assertion in his statement that “some people within the Ulster Centre” were working hard to resolve the situation speaks to the division within the governing body, which has been unable to fill key positions of office and has become mired in internal conflict.

The prospect of any road races taking place this year appears bleak and last week NW200 figurehead Mervyn Whyte tempered expectations Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycling could go ahead in May, rating its chances as “50/50”.

Whyte was speaking at the official launch, which was held in Coleraine and attended by top riders including John McGuinness, Peter Hickman, Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Michael Rutter, Davey Todd and Michael Sweeney.

“It’s hopefully going to work out but our problem is that we are sitting in February, the North West 200 is in May and there is a massive amount of work to do,” said Whyte.

“We need to be looking at it and saying, ‘folks, we need answers within the next couple of weeks’. If we don’t then we are going to run into serious problems.”