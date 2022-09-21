Champions crowned at Loughbrickland

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was crowned Ulster cadet 65 champion.

Going into the final round the 10-year-old Seagoe Primary School pupil was lying second in the series having missed a round when it clashed with the British championship.

His British experience, where he finished 11th in the championship, paid dividends as he was unstoppable on his Derryhale Transport, AK Motorcycles and Gluid Plumbing & Heating KTM winning both races to claim the title in his rookie season.

Already the Beyond Signage champion, Gawley will stay in the 65 class and focus on winning the British title in 2023.

Eight-year-old Andrew Anderson from Moneyreagh is in his second season in the Ulster 65 youth auto championship and after winning both races on Saturday he was crowned champion.

Riding the Redesign Kitchens KTM the Moneyrea Primary school pupil has had a memorable season. Having already won the Beyond Signage championship before lifting the Ulster title with nine wins from twelve races the youngster competed in the UK MX Masters at Cusses Gorse, finishing 10th out of 40 starters.

“It has been a learning game for us all but he put in the hard work and reaped the rewards. Next year Andrew will move up to the 65 class,” said his father Mervyn.

James McCann won the junior 65 title.

Jack Meara became a double champion adding the 125 Ulster title to his Irish after two Winston Saturday.

Second overall was enough to see Jake Emerson 250 youth champion.

Ben Ford and Ben McConville wrapped up the S/W85 and B/W85 championships respectively.

The adult champions were John Meara experts MX1, Niall Cregan experts MX2, semi expert MX1 Keaton Stewart, semi expert MX2 Jay Sherry. In the clubman MX1 it was Sam Beattie while Kevin Lynch wrapped up the clubman MX2 title.

Lisburn’s Gary Moulds and Lewis Gray competed in the Rudersberg Sidecarcross Grand Prix, Germany, the final round of the 2022 season.

After heavy rain wiped out the early action Moulds and Gray finished a brilliant ninth overall behind Belgium’s Marvin Vanluchene and Robbie Bax.

For Dutch crew Etienne Bax and Ondrej Cermak, second overall was enough to see them crowned 2022 World Championships.

Moulds was competing in his first Grand Prix in three years and despite the heavy rain and difficult track they qualified14th fastest. Race one saw the local crew away in 12th place off the gate and before the flag had fought their way into 10th.

In race two Moulds was 12th by the end of lap one and fought his way to 9th behind British team Dan Foden/Nathan Cooper.