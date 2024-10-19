Charlie Nesbitt wins Sunflower Trophy for second time at sun-kissed Bishopscourt from David Allingham and Richard Kerr
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 23-year-old won the famous old silverware for the first time on his maiden appearance at the event last year and Nesbitt repeated the feat, eventually breaking the challenge of Northern Ireland’s David Allingham to triumph in the showpiece race in front of a big crowd on a glorious sunny day at the Co Down track.
Nesbitt moved into the lead on the opening lap after starting from the second row on the MasterMac Honda but National Superstock 1000 rider Allingham was breathing down his neck on the SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW, with 2022 winner Richard Kerr in third on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.
Nesbitt set a hot pace, capitalising on vastly improved track conditions after the circuit had remained damp in the morning following bad weather on Friday.
However, he was unable to shake off a determined Allingham, who was only a tenth of a second adrift after five laps on his Superstock-spec machine.
Kerr remained third, with Scott Swann beginning to make headway on his Swann Racing/Hunts Superstock Honda.
Nesbitt, though, capitalised when he scythed his way through some slower riders after the halfway point of the race, while Allingham was held up slightly.
That allowed Nesbitt to open a gap of 0.3s and the Swindon rider increased his lead to half-a-second after nine laps, with Allingham now looking to consolidate second place.
Going onto the penultimate lap, Nesbitt was 1.4s ahead of Allingham, who had a four-second gap over Donegal’s Kerr in third.
Nesbitt closed out his second victory in the top-of-the-bill Sunflower race by 1.3s from Allingham, who was 5.5s clear of Kerr in third.
Kerr only just held off a late charging Swann by 0.192s to seal the final place on the rostrum.
Barry Burrell (Halliwell Jones BMW) claimed fifth with Jamie Lyons in sixth on the Ability Energy Scotland Honda.
Korie McGreevy, second behind Nesbitt in the opening Superbike race on Saturday, was a retirement along with fellow Ulster Superbike riders Jonny Campbell and Andy Reid.
Co Antrim man Swann won the third and final Superbike race of the day, repelling a last-lap attack from Nesbitt for a double in the class after his victory in Friday’s wet race.
Swann led from the off and built a lead of several seconds over Kerr, with Nesbitt third.
Nesbitt moved through into second place past Kerr but was 2.1s down on Swann, although he soon began to make inroads.
The English rider slashed the deficit and was right on Swann’s rear wheel on the last lap, but Swann managed to hold on by 0.093s on the line.
Kerr was 6.7s back in third ahead of Ryan Gibson (Firewood Supplies BMW) and Burrell.
In the Supersport class, there was no stopping Richard Cooper as the relentless Nottingham rider wrapped up a treble in the class on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.
Cooper powered to the front and eventually shook off British GP2 champion Owen Jenner (Parker Transport Yamaha) to win by 1.1s, with Mike Browne third on another of Alister Russell’s BPE Yamaha machines.
Cooper won four races in all at the two-day meeting following his win earlier in the day in the Supertwin race on the Jack Reid Car Sales/KMR Kawasaki.
Cameron Dawson finished fourth on the MSS Performance Kawasaki ahead of Cookstown man Gary McCoy (Madbros Suzuki) and Andrew Smyth (Parker Transport Yamaha).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.