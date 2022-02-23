Chris Burns and Ajay Carey spearhead new race team

AKR/Thomas Bourne Racing – headed by former competitor Alex Knowles with close friend Stephen Bourne – combines a mix of youth and experience, with Newcastle racer Burns boasting a wealth of knowledge in the sport, having competed in the MotoGP World Championship from 2003-04 on the 500 Harris WCM Yamaha.

Burns has also raced in British Superbikes and was team-mates with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher in the German IDM Superbike series.

He came out of retirement last year to make his debut at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, but the opportunity never materialised after both events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burns, though, did race on the roads at Armoy, Scarborough and Aberdare Park for the Wilson Craig Racing team.

Left to right, Current SS300 USBK Champion Ajay Carey, Alex Knowles ( Team Principal), and former Moto GP Rider, Chris Burns, astride their AKR/Thomas Bourne Racing CBR 600 RR Honda machines, which they will ride in the 2022 USBK & Mondello Masters Series

Lisburn’s Carey is the reigning USBK Supersport 300 champion and the 17-year-old has made eye-catching progress over the past few seasons after graduating from the Irish Minibike Championship to the Ulster short circuit scene in 2019.

Both riders will compete this season on Honda CBR600RR Supersport machines and Burns says he hopes to be in the hunt for race wins as soon as the new campaign begins in April.

“I’m very happy to be part of the brand-new AKR/Thomas Bourne Racing team,” he said.

“It’s a great long-term project and that excites me. Having made my comeback to the sport in 2021, I feel that was the perfect test for me to hit the ground running this season.

“I’m in great shape and very motivated for my team, and I hope to fight for victories from the first round. I cannot thank the team enough for this opportunity. They have made me feel very welcome and I hope to give them the success they all deserve.”

Former Ulster Superbike competitor Luke Johnston will also be part of the new team in an advisory role, when he will be helping 17-year-old Carey with his continued development.

“I feel very fortunate as not many riders get an opportunity like this,” Carey said.

“I am ready to give it my everything. I’m honoured to be riding alongside the legend that is Chris Burns. Alex gave me a run on the Supertwin at Mondello last year and I managed to put it on the podium in my first outing.

“This must have convinced them to make me an offer that was too good to refuse. I’m training very hard with Paul Beattie, who is helping me to be mentally and physically prepared for the 600 and the challenge that lies ahead.

“To be given an opportunity at this stage in my life is something dreams are made of.”

Team principal Alex Knowles said he was “proud” of the new venture for 2022.

“We as a team are very excited and proud to be starting on our new venture which was born out of a passion for the sport,” he said.

“We are very much looking forward to the upcoming season and are fully committed to supporting our riders to achieve their optimum goal.

“We all have something to prove whether it be to ourselves or others.”

The opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship will take place at Bishopscourt on April 2.

