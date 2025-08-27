The Classic Bike Racing Ireland Club has expressed “deep concern” after one of its members was involved in a “serious” accident in a race in Belgium.

The incident happened during the annual Belgian Classic Trophy races at Gedinne at the weekend and the competitor involved was transferred to Hospital Mont Godinne for treatment.

The Club said they have established close contact with the rider’s family and have called for respect for the privacy of their loved ones.

A statement read: “It is with deep concern that we confirm one of our riders was involved in a serious accident during a race at Gedinne, Belgium, over the weekend. “The incident occurred on Saturday and the rider was immediately attended to by trackside medical personnel before being transferred to the medical clinic and then onto Hospital Mont Godinne for further treatment.

The Belgian Classic Trophy races are held annually in August at Gedinne