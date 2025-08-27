Classic Bike Racing Ireland Club expresses 'deep concern' after member involved in 'serious' accident in Belgium
The incident happened during the annual Belgian Classic Trophy races at Gedinne at the weekend and the competitor involved was transferred to Hospital Mont Godinne for treatment.
The Club said they have established close contact with the rider’s family and have called for respect for the privacy of their loved ones.
A statement read: “It is with deep concern that we confirm one of our riders was involved in a serious accident during a race at Gedinne, Belgium, over the weekend. “The incident occurred on Saturday and the rider was immediately attended to by trackside medical personnel before being transferred to the medical clinic and then onto Hospital Mont Godinne for further treatment.
“At this time, the rider remains in a stable condition, and our thoughts are entirely with them, their family, and loved ones. “We are in close contact with the rider’s family and the event organisers and will continue to provide whatever support is needed during this difficult time. “Out of respect for the rider and their family’s privacy, we will not be releasing further details at this moment. “We ask that others also respect their privacy while they focus on recovery. “The club would like to thank the medical teams, marshals, and emergency services at Gedinne for their swift and professional response.”