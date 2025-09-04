The Classic Bike Racing Ireland club has confirmed that its chairman was seriously injured in an incident while competing at Gedinne in Belgium.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavan Duffy sustained “extensive injuries” in the accident in August and is currently being treated in hospital in Belgium.

A statement from the club on Thursday said: “As an update to our previous press release, Classic Bike Racing Ireland can confirm that our Club Chairman, Gavan Duffy, was seriously injured while competing in Gedinne, Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gavan sustained extensive injuries and is currently receiving treatment in a Belgian hospital in Namur. He remains in a stable condition and is fully focused on his recovery, with the hope of being repatriated to Ireland soon.

Then Belgian Classic Trophy races are held annually at Gedinne. (Archive photo)

“Gavan and Family wish to express their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support and well wishes that have come from across the racing community and beyond.

“This has been of great comfort to Gavan, his family, and everyone associated during this very difficult time.

“We would also like to acknowledge the continued dedication and care of the medical staff in Namur, who are working tirelessly to support Gavan and his family.