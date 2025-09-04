Classic Bike Racing Ireland confirms chairman 'seriously injured' while competing in Belgium and is being treated for 'extensive injuries'
Gavan Duffy sustained “extensive injuries” in the accident in August and is currently being treated in hospital in Belgium.
A statement from the club on Thursday said: “As an update to our previous press release, Classic Bike Racing Ireland can confirm that our Club Chairman, Gavan Duffy, was seriously injured while competing in Gedinne, Belgium.
“Gavan sustained extensive injuries and is currently receiving treatment in a Belgian hospital in Namur. He remains in a stable condition and is fully focused on his recovery, with the hope of being repatriated to Ireland soon.
“Gavan and Family wish to express their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support and well wishes that have come from across the racing community and beyond.
“This has been of great comfort to Gavan, his family, and everyone associated during this very difficult time.
“We would also like to acknowledge the continued dedication and care of the medical staff in Namur, who are working tirelessly to support Gavan and his family.
“On behalf of Classic Bike Racing Ireland, we thank everyone for their thoughts, kindness, and support as Gavan continues his recovery journey.”