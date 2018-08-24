Classic TT: Alan ‘Bud’ Jackson dies following crash in practice

Four-time Manx Grand Prix winner Alan ‘Bud’ Jackson has sadly died following a crash during practice for the Classic TT.

From Kendal in Cumbria, Mr Jackson came off at the Creg-ny-Baa during the Senior Classic session on Thursday evening.

On Friday night, a statement issued by the organisers said: “The Manx Motor Cycle Club regrets to confirm that Alan ‘Bud’ Jackson, 62, from Kendal, Cumbria died today following an accident during last night’s qualifying session for the Classic TT Races on the Isle of Man. The incident occurred at the Creg Ny Baa during last night’s Senior Classic TT session.

“Alan was a very experienced competitor on the TT Mountain Course. He made his debut in the 1979 Manx Grand Prix and has four race wins to his name – the 1986 MGP Junior Race, the 1991 Classic Lightweight MGP, the 1995 Classic Lightweight MGP and the 1998 Classic Lightweight MGP as well as six other MGP podiums. He also competed in the TT Races and had a highest finish of fifth place in the 1990 Ultra Lightweight TT.

“The Manx Motor Cycle Club wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Alan’s wife Elaine, son Paul, daughter Emma and his other family members and friends.”