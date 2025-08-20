Davey Todd will be taking time out from the Classic TT to compete in this weekend’s British Superbike round at Cadwell Park.

The English rider is set to leave the Isle of Man on Thursday to ride the 8TEN Racing BMW at the Lincolnshire circuit.

Todd, who co-owns the 8TEN Racing team with fellow TT winner Peter Hickman, was granted permission to ride his Classic TT machines in the opening Manx Grand Prix qualifying sessions to try and compensate for the sessions he will miss this weekend.

He posted the fastest lap overall so far on Tuesday evening at 121.688mph from a standing start on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916, which he will ride in the Classic TT Formula 1 race next week.

Davey Todd on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916 at the Manx Grand Prix/Classic TT on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Manx Grand Prix)

“Myself and Dean Harrison are off to Cadwell Park and we’re away from Thursday evening and don’t get back until Tuesday, so we’ll miss all of the practice over the weekend,” the Saltburn man told Manx Radio.

“The organisers have kindly let us jump in these Manx Grand Prix sessions to get a couple of laps in case anything happens later in the week, and we’re unable to get any laps.

“Sam West and the guys are doing a fantastic job with the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916 getting it prepped up and ready, as are the Steadplan guys, who’ve been working flat-out since they arrived to get these two machines ready – the 350 (Honda) and the 500 (Yamaha TX500).”

Todd was left dejected at the TT in June when the blue riband Senior race was cancelled primarily due to high winds, but the 29-year-old has a big smile on his face this week, with better weather conditions prevailing on the island.

“Me and John (McGuinness) came in and John obviously took the newcomers around, and to be honest this is probably better weather than we got at the TT this year, so we both came in with a massive smile on our face," said this year’s Superbike TT winner.

“He was only taking newcomers around and it’s brilliant getting to ride around this amazing course in the sun, at any speed, is fantastic, so I’m thoroughly enjoying it as always.”