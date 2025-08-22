Classic TT: Jamie Coward takes Friday top spot in Formula 1 qualifying from Ian Hutchinson - Michael Dunlop out of luck on Norton
The Yorkshireman’s best speed on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki was 126.245mph, which was 13.589s faster than Ian Hutchson (Steadplan Racing Kawasaki) in second, who clocked 124.67mph.
Rob Hodson’s 127mph lap set on Thursday evening on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916 remains the quickest so far. Hodson came within a whisker of Bruce Anstey’s 2017 Classic TT lap record of 127.469mph, which he set on Clive Padgett’s YZR500 Yamaha GP bike.
Hodson did not complete a lap on Friday on the Ducati, while Michael Dunlop – riding the Wiz Norton – set off on the 588cc machine but did not complete a timed lap.
Davey Todd, who has been among the fastest riders in qualifying on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916, was absent after leaving the Isle of Man to compete in this weekend’s British Superbike round at Cadwell Park for the 8TEN Racing BMW team.
Dominic Herbertson was third fastest on Friday on his BHR Racing Kawasaki 750 (124.248mph) ahead of Ulsterman Paul Jordan on the Mistral Kawasaki, who lapped at 124.035mph from a standing start.
Craig Neve (Callmac Scaffolding Kawasaki) and Nathan Harrison (Greenall Racing Kawasaki) rounded out the top six, lapping at 123.307mph and 122.911mph respectively.
Michael Sweeney stopped on the first lap on the Mistral Racing Kawasaki at Ballacraine.