Jamie Coward led the times in the Formula 1 Classic TT qualifying session on Friday after completing three laps.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshireman’s best speed on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki was 126.245mph, which was 13.589s faster than Ian Hutchson (Steadplan Racing Kawasaki) in second, who clocked 124.67mph.

Rob Hodson’s 127mph lap set on Thursday evening on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916 remains the quickest so far. Hodson came within a whisker of Bruce Anstey’s 2017 Classic TT lap record of 127.469mph, which he set on Clive Padgett’s YZR500 Yamaha GP bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodson did not complete a lap on Friday on the Ducati, while Michael Dunlop – riding the Wiz Norton – set off on the 588cc machine but did not complete a timed lap.

Jamie Coward led the Formula 1 Classic TT times in qualifying on Friday on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

Davey Todd, who has been among the fastest riders in qualifying on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916, was absent after leaving the Isle of Man to compete in this weekend’s British Superbike round at Cadwell Park for the 8TEN Racing BMW team.

Dominic Herbertson was third fastest on Friday on his BHR Racing Kawasaki 750 (124.248mph) ahead of Ulsterman Paul Jordan on the Mistral Kawasaki, who lapped at 124.035mph from a standing start.

Craig Neve (Callmac Scaffolding Kawasaki) and Nathan Harrison (Greenall Racing Kawasaki) rounded out the top six, lapping at 123.307mph and 122.911mph respectively.