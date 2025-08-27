Winning around the Mountain Course is a habit for Michael Dunlop but his victory in the Lightweight Classic TT on Wednesday evening meant a lot to the Northern Ireland rider on a machine “that is close to his heart”.

Dunlop has been plagued by bad luck in the race in recent years, including in 2024 when he was leading at the Bungalow until an issue blew his hopes of victory.

The Ballymoney man was determined to reach the top step on his 250cc Honda and he inevitably achieved his goal after leading all the way in the two-lap race to secure his first success in the quarter-litre class on the Mountain Course.

Dunlop clinched a two-stroke victory on his debut in the Newcomers race at the Manx Grand Prix on a 125cc Honda in 2006, but the 36-year-old craved a 250 win on a bike that means much to him personally, having also been ridden by his late brother William in the past.

Michael Dunlop celebrates winning the Lightweight Classic TT race on the Isle of Man on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

He set the fastest lap of the race at 115.285mph to win by 47 seconds from Ian Lougher on Eddie Laycock’s Yamaha, with Adam McLean coaxing the LayLaw Yamaha home for third after running into problems on the last lap when he appeared to be on target for second position.

A delighted Dunlop said: “I felt good, I was feeling good all week on the wee 250 and it’s running well.

“It’s nice for me, I came with this to the Manx and I’ve always wanted to win a 250 race around here, so I’ve won a 125 race (on his debut at the Manx Grand Prix in 2006) and I’ve won a 250 race – it’s just a nice thing to have.

“Obviously we’re two-stroke men and Adrian’s (Crossan) been a sponsor of ours for a long time and that was the livery that my Dad run back in the day, so it’s just nice to repay him with that and all the boys that helped me. Getting these things around isn’t easy!

Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop on his 250cc Honda at Greeba Castle in the Lightweight Classic TT. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“To win a 250 race around here is a big achievement and I knew coming back here that I wanted to do it,” added the record 33-time TT winner.

“The big bike (Norton) is going to be hard work because it’s not as competitive as the rest of them, so I really wanted to do this one.