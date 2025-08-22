Classic TT: Michael Dunlop on song with fastest Lightweight qualifying lap so far on 250cc Honda

Michael Dunlop jumped to the top of the time sheets in Lightweight qualifying at the Classic TT after a 116mph lap on his 250 Honda on Friday.

Dunlop set the fastest time of the week so far in the class at 116.491mph from a standing start, surpassing Dan Sayle’s lap of 116.1mph set earlier in the week.

He was also quickest through the speed trap at Sulby on the MD Racing RS250 Honda at 152.518mph on Friday.

The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner has been beset by bike issues with the 250 in recent years at the Manx Grand Prix, and was leading in 2024 by more than three seconds at the Bungalow before encountering problems, eventually finishing 15th.

Michael Dunlop set the fastest qualifying lap so far in the Lightweight class at the Classic TT on his MD Racing 250 Honda. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

The Ballymoney man will be hoping for a trouble-free run in Wednesday’s three-lap race.

Former winner Mike Browne set off on Eddie Laycock’s TZ250 Yamaha but did not complete a timed lap on Friday, with team-mate Ian Lougher also seemingly having an issue on his two-stroke machine after failing to complete his lap.

Michael Sweeney was second quickest behind Dunlop on Friday on the CSC Racing Yamaha (113.115mph), 34.795s down on the Ulster rider.

Stuart Hall went third fastest on the Whippet Racing Yamaha with a lap of 112.079mph.

Adam McLean, one of the top contenders, was eighth at 109.245mph but appeared to have an issue on the LayLaw Racing TZ250 Yamaha.

