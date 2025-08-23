Michael Dunlop set his fastest lap on the Wiz Norton of qualifying so far at the Classic TT on Saturday.

The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner recorded a speed of 123.505mph from a standing start in Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session.

Rob Hodson (SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916) remains the quickest rider in qualifying in the class after lapping at over 127mph on Thursday evening, only eight tenths of a second down on Bruce Anstey’s 2017 lap record set on a 500GP Yamaha.

Dunlop said: “It’s issue into issue, but I suppose what do you expect, we’ve just a few problems.

Michael Dunlop lapped at 123mph on the Wiz Norton during Saturday's Formula 1 qualifying session on the Isle of Man

“We’re always trying to make it better but it’s a hard game here just to try and make this thing work.”

Dunlop is also competing in the Lightweight class on his MD Racing 250 Honda and recorded the fastest lap so far on Friday afternoon at 116.491mph.