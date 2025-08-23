Classic TT: Michael Dunlop sets his fastest lap on Wiz Norton so far but 'always trying to make it better'
The record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner recorded a speed of 123.505mph from a standing start in Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session.
Rob Hodson (SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916) remains the quickest rider in qualifying in the class after lapping at over 127mph on Thursday evening, only eight tenths of a second down on Bruce Anstey’s 2017 lap record set on a 500GP Yamaha.
Dunlop said: “It’s issue into issue, but I suppose what do you expect, we’ve just a few problems.
“We’re always trying to make it better but it’s a hard game here just to try and make this thing work.”
Dunlop is also competing in the Lightweight class on his MD Racing 250 Honda and recorded the fastest lap so far on Friday afternoon at 116.491mph.
The opening races for the Classic TT take place on Wednesday, with the final qualifying sessions taking place on Monday.