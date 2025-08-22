Classic TT: 'Really, really bad' start for 16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson but big change of fortune as Friday qualifying begins

Ian Hutchinson finally had something to smile about on Friday after summing up his Classic TT so far as “really, really bad”.

The 16-time Isle of Man TT winner was out of luck on the Steadplan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 during qualifying on Wednesday and Thursday after running into engine trouble.

However, after being left with the engine he used at last year’s Manx Grand Prix, Hutchinson was fastest on the first lap of Friday’s Formula 1 qualifying session at 124.555mph by just 0.184s from Jamie Coward (Greenall Racing Kawasaki).

“Really, really bad,” was Hutchinson’s assessment prior to the start of Friday’s qualifying sessions.

Ian Hutchinson on the Steadplan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 at Ballacraine during Classic TT qualifying. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)
Ian Hutchinson on the Steadplan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 at Ballacraine during Classic TT qualifying. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“I put a lot of preparation into the bike this year and got two new engines prepared, went to Donington a couple of weeks ago, raced it and it was brilliant.

“Then first night it seized up, put another new engine in yesterday (Thursday), got eight miles and something happened again – dropped a valve or something.

“So two engines in two nights; I’ve been up all night for two nights putting new engines in, so it’s not been ideal.”

The 46-year-old is now using the engine he used last summer at the Manx Grand Prix.

“We’re back to the engine that did the whole Manx last year – I know we didn’t do too much to be fair, we did nine laps [because of poor weather] but it’s a bike that I could’ve just put in the garage and pulled back out again, but I haven’t done – I’ve put loads of work into it and it’s gone wrong,” said Hutchinson.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit better run today and everything goes alright – at least the weather’s here.”

