Wigan’s Rob Hodson led the opening qualifying session for the Classic TT in the Formula 1 class on Wednesday with a 125mph lap.

Hodson, a former winner of the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix, did two laps on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916, recording the fastest speed of 125.81mph on his second lap.

Hodson was 8.275s quicker than Davey Todd on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916, who clocked 124.853mph.

Michael Dunlop did one lap on the 588cc Wiz Norton at 117.705mph, which placed him 14th on the time sheets.

Rob Hodson set the fastest time in Classic TT Formula 1 qualifying on the Isle of Man on Wednesday. (Photo by Isle of Man TT)

Cork’s Mike Browe, last year’s Classic Superbike race winner at the Manx Grand Prix, was third fastest at 124.461mph on The Bike Specialist by Key Racing Ducati 916.

Browne topped the times on the first lap from a standing start but was reported as a retirement at Ballig Bridge on his second lap.

Manxman Nathan Harrison was fourth on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki 750 (123.147mph) ahead of Ian Hutchinson (Steadplan Racing Kawasaki), who slotted into fifth after an opening lap of 122.727mph before stopping on his second lap on the Mountain.

Ulsterman Paul Jordan (Mistral Kawasaki 750) was seventh behind the returning Craig Neve, lapping at 121.751mph before retiring on his second lap.

Neve (Callmac Scaffolding Kawasaki 750) clocked a speed of 122.167mph.