Published 25th Aug 2025, 19:22 BST
The start of the Lightweight Classic TT race on Monday on the Isle of Man. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Two riders were taken to hospital following separate incidents in the Lightweight Classic TT on Monday evening.

The race was red-flagged on the first lap and was not restarted following consultation with teams and riders, due to the time required to prepare and the limited window before the light began to fade.

In an official update, the organisers said Andy Whale came off at Glen Helen. He was described as conscious and talking, and was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.

In the other separate incident, Dan Hanby crashed at Ballagarey was said to be OK. He was taken to Noble’s by ambulance.

Mike Browne was leading the race by around three seconds at Ballaugh from Michael Dunlop at the time of the stoppage.

A revised schedule is due to be issued.

Tuesday is a rest day on the Isle of Man, with the Classic TT races resuming on Wednesday.

