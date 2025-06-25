Mark McLernon dominated the Premier quad class

Mark McLernon returned home from the Polish round of the European Quad Championship and achieved a clean sweep at the fourth round of the Ulster Premier Quad Championship at Tandragee MX Park last Saturday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McLernon Computers Yamaha rider had problems in qualifying, completing only one lap, but it made no difference to the results as the Hillsborough rider led race one from gate to flag with four seconds to spare over championship leader David Cowan, with Aaron Haslett in third.

Race two followed a similar pattern when McLernon claimed the holeshot and extended his lead to over ten seconds ahead of Lisburn’s Paul Edgar, with Banbridge rider Cowan third. McLernon sealed his treble in the sprint race, where Edgar was again second, Haslett third, and Cowan fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McLernon said: “I always enjoy the Ulster rounds. After the long miles through Europe, it’s nice to have a relatively straightforward Saturday. Unfortunately, my Yamaha lacks top-end power, and I haven’t managed to resolve it.

Adam Wilson claimed the overall in the Y3 class

"You notice it more in Europe than when racing at home, but it’s something I’ll have to sort out before racing in Germany next month.

Coleraine’s Travis Toye extended his lead in the Semi-Experts Championship, finishing the day unbeaten on his 450 Yamaha as he took the overall from Portaferry’s Mitchell Adams.

Runaway Clubman Championship leader Matthew Wilson was fastest in practice and won all three races for the overall. Corey Kelly finished second in race one, with Chloe Wilson claiming third after a great race with Martin McVey. Kelly was again second in races two and three, with McVey third on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was good to be back out on track again after a few weeks off and win all three races,” said British Championship sidecar racer Neil Campbell.

Coleraine rider Travis Toye won all three Semi Expert races at Tandragee

Campbell and passenger Paul Horton were unstoppable in the sidecar class. The Lisburn crew were fastest in practice, and apart from Andy McKibbin and his new passenger Guy Eastman getting the holeshot in race one, they were never troubled as they racked up a convincing treble at the fast Tandragee track.

Jonathan Wilson and Andrew Rowan from Dromore were runners-up, with championship leaders McKibbin and Eastman third overall.

The girls are leading the Y1 Championship, with Limavady’s Eden McAneney seven points clear of Newry’s Evie Travers after Saturday’s meeting. On the day, it was eight-year-old Thomas Biggerstaff from Dromore who claimed the overall thanks to two wins and a second place to McAneney in race three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh’s Grace McClintock was the overall winner in the Y2 class and now lies twelve points behind the championship leader, John Joe Malone, who had bike issues in race one.

“My radiator cap came off and I had to pull in as I didn’t want to blow the engine,” explained the Banbridge rider.

Once fixed, he had the fastest lap of the race as he fought back to fourth. A win in races two and three was enough for second overall.

In her first year in the Y2 class, eight-year-old Lisburn rider Macy Edgar finished third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Y3 class saw fifteen-year-old Dromore rider Adam Gibson claim the overall with two wins and a second place in race two on his 250 Yamaha.

“I won the opening race, but unknown to me, the rear shock had burst, and I didn’t notice until the start of race two. I managed to nurse it home for second place, then change the shock for race three,” explained Gibson.