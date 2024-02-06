Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 15-year-old made a last-minute decision to travel to the south of Italy after suffering from a heavy flu in the week leading up to the event.

“I hoped to be at least 90% fit to race as we set off on Tuesday night,” said McCullough.

After a long 1900 miles and three boat trips later the Northern Irish rider arrived at the circuit.

Castlederg’s Cole McCullough claimed his maiden International motocross podium at the opening round of the Italian Championship at the GP track Riola Sardo, in Sardinia, couthern Italy. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

Having never previously ridden the sand-based track it would be a worthwhile trip to familiarise himself with the venue and get a good set-up on the factory Fantic 125 ahead of his first European EMX 125 race in April at the same venue.

McCullough added: “I knew that if my body could stick the two 20-minute plus two-lap races I was quietly confident of decent results, as the track was similar to my practice track at Magilligan.”

McCullough had a good qualifying on Sunday morning, going to the start gate third fastest.

In his opening race he took the chequered flag in fourth.

“My start was not too good but I managed to push through turns 1 and 2 and held P5 on the opening lap,” he said.

"After a few laps I had moved into P3 and was battling with one of the official Factory Fantic riders. I crossed the line in P4 after fading slightly the last five minutes due to fatigue.”

Race two saw McCullough finish a brilliant second behind the official Factory Fantic rider, Hungarian Noel Zanocz.

“I grabbed the ‘holeshot' and led race two comfortably for over half distance,” McCullough said.

“When Zanocz passed me for the lead I knew my first podium in Europe was inevitable, so I rode safe to the end, finishing the race in P2 and claiming third place overall on the day.”

This weekend McCullough heads to Mantova in Northern Italy for round two of the Italian championship.