Cole McCullough claimed a brilliant fourth place in the opening race of Italy's EMX 125 Championships. (Photo by MX July)

He qualified eighth fastest and fought his way through to fourth by the chequered flag in race one.

“I got boxed in off the start and was 28th into turn one,” said McCullough. “I was inside the top 10 by the halfway stage and fourth by the flag...so happy enough.”

Race two was short-lived as a pile-up after turn one resulted in a retirement.

Glenn McCormick was strong in Clayshant. (Photo by Scottish Motocross Championship)

In the Pro classes at the recent Scottish MX Championships meeting around Clayshant, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick finished second overall in the MX2 behind English rider Charlie Heyman.

The Chambers KTM rider qualified second and, despite a poor start in his first race, fought his way into second. Race two was better – sitting just behind Heyman off the start before jarring his back five laps into the race and dropping to fourth. He regrouped to finish second.

McCormick holeshotted race three. James Mackrel challenged early on but McCormick brought it home for the win clear of Heyman.

“I can’t complain,” said McCormick. “I enjoyed myself and it was good to get a win.”

Jack Meara (centre) at Clayshank with, from left, Matt Fearnly and Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin. (Photo by Scottish Motocross Championship)

In the MX1 class, Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished fourth overall on the Apico Honda. A rear flat tyre in race one saw Barr having to settle for fifth. Another fifth and a fourth over races two and three completed the day.

“I was unlucky in race one with the tyre issue and had a couple of silly crashes in race two and three,” said Barr.

Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara finished seventh overall on the GasGas Moto-Cycle.

“The results weren’t really what we deserved,” said Meara. “I was running the pace for the podium positions but just couldn’t put it all together...I made silly mistakes but, overall, I’m feeling confident.”

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt enjoying Scottish MX Championships success. (Photo by Spratt Racing)Photo Spratt racing

His younger brother Jack claimed the overall in the 250 Rookies class with a 2-1-1 on the first day. On the next date he stepped into the Adult ‘B’ class where he finished 11th and 9th.

He said: “I felt good on the bike and managed to get a couple of wins for the overall on Saturday. Sunday I stepped up to the adult class just to try and gain experience...with nothing to lose it went pretty good and it is something I can build on.”

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin finished third overall in the Rookies on his Discount Beds Honda with a 3-5-3 on the opening day. His hard-earned fifth overall arrived in the second day’s Adult ‘B’. A first-turn pile-up and broken goggles, his second of the weekend, saw him end up sixth then with the fastest lap in race three he came through to fourth.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt claimed three wins on the Todds Leap McCullaghs Centra KTM for the overall in the Rookies 125 class.

“In every race I had to come through from dead last,” said Spratt. “That’s hard to do in a 12-minute race."

In the Adult ‘B’ races he finished second overall.