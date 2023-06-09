Cole McCullough marks return from injury with eighth-placed finish at MXGP of Latvia

With guidance and advice from ex-GP star Gordon Crockard, young McCullough was on fire as he qualified ninth fastest and in his opening race on Saturday finished 12th.

Race Two on Sunday saw the Milwaukee KTM rider fourth by the second corner after a great start and by the chequered flag finished sixth, scoring 24 championship points over the two races.

“I can’t believe I finished sixth” said a delighted McCullough. “My target was to score points and we have done that.

Castlederg’s Cole McCullough heading for a brilliant 6th place in race two in Latvia

"It has reset my season and now we head to Germany this weekend.”

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick claimed a podium in the MX2 class at Round Two of the MX Nationals at Monster Mountain in Wales.

After qualifying third-fastest he was away second before dropping to third behind Jamie Wainwright.

McCormick closed on the race winner Carlton Husband after Wainwright fell with two laps to go.

In race two, McCormick crossed the line in third for his first podium of the season.

“That was a good day,” he said. “Every weekend we are taking steps forward.”

Jason Meara had a good weekend in the MX1 class qualifying sixth fastest.

In his opening race he was up to fifth on the Motorcycle Racing GasGas and about to pass Ivo Monticelli when a stone hit the fuel line and the bike cut out.

In race two, he was up to fifth chasing Monticelli for fourth before setting for fifth.

“I was disappointed with the DNF however overall I can’t be be to annoyed as my riding was pretty good,” he said.

Stuart Edmonds finished 10th overall.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt moved to fourth in the B/W85 championship after claiming fourth overall on the McCullaghs Centra/Todds Leap KTM.

Newtownabbey’s Jay McCrum had his best ever finish in the experts MX1 finishing fourth overall on the fonaCABS KTM with Lisburn’s Richard Bird fifth on the AllMotoYamaha.

Dean Dillon went to the top of the Ulster Premier Quad Championship after claiming his first overall victory of the 2023 season at a hot and dusty Tandragee MX track.

The Moria rider had two fantastically close races with defending champion, Hillsborough’s Marc McLernon.

McLernon made the hole shot in both races and although Dillon pushed hard in race one, which was red flagged with two laps to go after Paul Edgar crashed, he never found a way through.

Race two again saw McLernon first off the gate, opening up a three second gap before Dillon pushed hard on lap three to close him down.

Just before the table top, Dillon squeezed through on the inside of McLernon to take the lead which he held to the flag.

“Usually when I beat Mark I had the hole shot so it was good to come from behind to beat him for a change” he said.

Davy Cowan completed the top three overall.

Two wins in the semi expert class saw Ross Dillon on the top step of the podium.

Jack Minish was the clubman overall winner while in the youth classes the overall winners were Jenson Gilchrist Y1, Eoin Malone Y2 and Travis Toye Y3.