Manxman Conor Cummins has the look of a man who has been re-energised as he prepares to take on a completely fresh challenge in 2025 with the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

The Ramsey resident, who was among the guest riders in attendance at the launch of the Briggs Equipment North West 200 in Belfast on Tuesday, completed his first test with the Northern Ireland team at Cartagena in Spain last weekend, where he rode the BMW M1000RR Superstock machine.

Cummins withdrew from the Isle of Man TT last year with a few races still remaining, including the Senior finale, and later parted company from Clive Padgett’s Honda squad after eight seasons together.

The 38-year-old felt the time had come for a change and Cummins took the opportunity to ride a BMW M1000RR for the FHO Racing team at Armoy last summer, which left him in no doubt that the German machine was the right fit for the next chapter in his career.

Manx rider Conor Cummins is preparing for a new challenge in 2025 after joining Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Reflecting on the Spanish test with the Burrows team, Cummins said: “Really good. The important thing for me going out to Spain was understanding the bike, understanding how the team operates and it was a success on all fronts really, and it was just putting a marker down for the rest of the year.

“I’ve known John for donkey’s years and it’s a family atmosphere in his team, they’re passionate about their racing and professional; everything is immaculate and well put together, so everything is there to go and push for results.

“Me and John have had a bit of craic about years gone by and racing against each other, so we’re already on a good footing.

“I’d stop and have a cup of coffee with John in the paddock over the years, so the foundations are there and we’ve got the same goals, so it’s the perfect scenario.”

Cummins describes his maiden roads outing on Faye Ho’s BMW M1000RR at Armoy last July as an ‘eye-opener’ after only having a short stint on the machine at Jurby beforehand.

“It was definitely an eye-opener because I had 40 minutes around Jurby airfield prior to going to Armoy, so we were absolutely chucked in at the deep end at Armoy,” he said.

“No excuses, it was good, and I wanted to see what the BMW was all about really and I was grateful to Faye for letting me have a go on the bike.

“I knew from that meeting that it was definitely the bike for me to be on for the next step.

“I’d spent quite a lot of years on another manufacturer and I think sometimes a change is as good as anything.

“A different manufacturer has been winning loads on the roads and I’m obviously thinking that’s the bike I have to be on,” he added.

“I put some phone calls in and thankfully I was given that shot at Armoy, and that just confirmed everything to me.

“None of the previous bikes were bad at all, but from the standpoint of a different manufacturer and fresh scenery, then coming from that angle it was the right thing to do.”