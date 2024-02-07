Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cummins had been linked with a move away from the Batley-based outfit and had contemplated a change, but the 37-year-old has opted to continue riding the Milenco Honda machines alongside new team-mate Ian Hutchinson, who replaced Davey Todd in the team after the Saltburn man joined Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing squad to ride Milwaukee-backed M1000RR machines.

Cummins will be in action at the North West 200 in May as he builds towards the Isle of Man TT.

The Ramsey man will be eager to make amends at both events this year after he was ruled out of the 2023 North West through injury following an incident on the Thursday evening of race week.

Manx rider Conor Cummins set his fastest ever lap at the Isle of Man TT at 133.116mph on his way to second place in the Superstock race in 2022

At the TT, Cummins was struck down by a virus and was treated in hospital, missing the Superbike race as result.

However, he still mustered the strength to finish fourth in the second Superstock race and the headline Senior event, and seventh in the first Superstock encounter.

Addressing Cummins’ struggles at the time, team boss Padgett said: “I’ve already assured him that his motorcycles are there for him for next year, there’s no issue.

“As long as that man wants to ride a motorbike, they’re there for him.”

Cummins, who clocked his personal best TT lap at 133.116mph on his way to second place in the Superstock race in 2022, has yet to win around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course but remains committed to achieving his dream of scaling the top step on the biggest road racing stage in the world.

He has won at the Ulster Grand Prix, taking the spoils in a thrilling Superbike race in 2009 at Dundrod and adding a Supersport success in 2018, but a victory at the North West has so far eluded him.