Cookstown 100: Adam McLean sets Supersport pace on McAdoo Kawasaki
Adam McLean will line up as the favourite for a repeat of his Supersport victory at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 after topping the time sheets on the McAdoo Kawasaki on Friday.
The Tobermore man set a hot pace from the front with clear road ahead of him around the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co Tyrone, clocking the fastest lap in 1m 26.088s.
McLean’s Supersport benchmark put him 0.941s ahead of Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha, who was narrowly in front of Paul Jordan on the PreZ Racing Yamaha by 0.087s in third.
Superbike pole man Michael Sweeney was fourth quickest on his Yamaha R6 ahead of Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed on Stanley Stewart’s Yamaha.
McLean also clinched pole in the Supertwin class by 1.1s from Sweeney, with Tweed (McAdoo Kawasaki) - back from injury following a crash at Armoy - in third.
In the Moto3/SS300 class, Browne (Joey’s Bar Honda) edged out Enniskillen’s Melissa Kennedy for pole by 0.024s, with Nigel Moore in third 2.5s back.
Tweed led the way in the Lightweight Supersport session while Michael Gillan was quickest in the Junior Supports from RJ Woolsey.
Barry Sheehan from Duleek topped the times in the Senior Support class on his 600cc Yamaha from Offaly’s Keelim Ryan.
In the Classics, Andy Horny took pole for in the Senior class from Richard Ford, with Barry Davidson fastest of the Junior machines.
Barry Sheehan from Duleek topped the times in the Senior Support class on his 600cc Yamaha from Offaly’s Keelim Ryan.