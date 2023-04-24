Davidson made it a ton-up of victories after winning the Supersport 300 race on the Trison McMullan Racing Honda and later went on to win the 250cc and 350cc Classic races, increasing his overall tally to 102 wins.

He has now won 24 times at the Cookstown 100 and is only two behind Ryan Farquhar’s all-time record of 26 victories.

Davidson is also the eighth most successful national road racer ever and is closing in on Phillip McCallen and Ray McCullough ahead of him, who both won 109 times during their careers.

Barry Davidson won the Supersport 300 race at the Cookstown 100 for his 100th Irish road racing win on Saturday

Dungannon man Farquhar leads the way with a remarkable 211 victories from Joey Dunlop (156) and Robert Dunlop (135) on the roll of honour.

Davidson, something of a veteran after beginning his road racing career 30 years ago, said it was a ‘special’ feeling to achieve 100 wins at the weekend.

“It’s very special because the name Barry Davidson has never really been a household name like your Ryan Farquhars, Joey Dunlop or Michael Dunlop – it’s never really been up there with them,” he said.

“It’s taken a lot of dedication and sacrifices from my family, so to finally get 100 road race wins after 30 years is something really special for us.

Barry Davidson at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

“I’m eighth on the all-time list of national road race winners and the next one above me is possibly Phillip McCallen, but the likes of Ryan and Joey are probably out of my reach. To be in that top ten and to now get 100 wins is lovely.”

He admits he sometimes questions why he is still competing at this stage in his career, but the old adage that road racing is like a drug rings true for the Co Antrim man.

“When you’re in the middle of the winter and spending money, and you have things happening like the insurance crisis, then you do question why you still do it,” he said.

“But I think when you come into the paddock, the atmosphere gets you and then when you have a special day, that’s what makes it worthwhile. The weather was lovely on Friday and to be riding out there in good weather is just brilliant, and then special moments like this keeps you motivated to keep going.

Ballymena man Barry Davidson at the Manx Grand Prix in 2011

“My young lad is now racing pit bikes and will more than likely progress to short circuit racing, so the more he gets involved then the less likely it is that I’ll have time to keep doing what I’m doing,” Davidson added.

“It’s probably getting to that stage where in the future I’ll have to hang the leathers up, but I’ll keep going and I’m still enjoying myself.”

Looking back over his career, Davidson has fond memories of racing against some of the sport’s most respected names.

“I really enjoyed my time coming through the 125cc and 250cc classes and the racing was really good at that time,” he said.

“You had so many star names like Darran Lindsay, Ryan Farquhar, Richard Britton and people like that all on 250s – even Martin Finnegan as well.

“To be able to race with those boys and share podiums with them was fantastic.”

Although his 100th Irish road racing success was a special moment, Davidson still hails his three wins at the Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man as his proudest moments.

“It’s nice to have the 100 Irish national road race wins but I was lucky enough in my career to three Manx Grand Prix races, so probably those to me still stand out the most.

