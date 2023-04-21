Sheils, back at the event for the first time since 2020, was 0.8s ahead of Dunlop to head up the front row for Saturday’s races in Co Tyrone on the Roadhouse Macau BMW S1000RR.

The Republic of Ireland rider has won eight times in the Superbike class around the 2.1-mile Orritor course and quickly threw down the gauntlet on a sunny but breezy day, despite missing the event for the past two years.

Ballymoney man Dunlop, riding his new Hawk Racing Honda on the roads for the first time, joins Sheils on the front row as he returns to Cookstown for the first time since 2018.

Dunlop is the outright lap record holder at the national road race, which he set on a Honda back in 2013.

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney, the ‘Man of the Meeting’ last year after a treble, was third quickest on the MJR BMW S1000RR ahead of Cork’s Mike Browne, who won his maiden road race in the Superbike class in 2020 on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki.

Browne is riding an ex-TAS Racing/Ian Hutchinson BMW M1000RR this year and will be aiming to put the disappointment of last year’s Cookstown 100 well and truly behind him after he broke both ankles in a crash in the first Superbike race.

The top six in qualifying was completed by Graham Kennedy and Marcus Simpson, with James Chawke and Darryl Tweed – riding the Parker Transport Yamaha R6 – next.

In the Supersport class, Browne set the pace on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha from Sweeney, also Yamaha-mounted, and 21-time Isle of Man TT winner Dunlop in third on his MD Racing Yamaha.

Tweed, Kennedy and Darryl Anderson rounded out the first six.

Dunlop took pole on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki Supertwin, while Browne dominated the Moto3 session to head the times on the Burrows Honda 250.

Anthony O’Carroll and Aaron Spence were fastest in the Senior and Junior Support classes respectively.

The Lightweight Supersport times were led by Tweed on the M&D Racing Kawasaki.

Barry Davison topped the Classic 250 and 350 times and the Supersport 300 leaderboard.

On Saturday, roads close to the public at 7am and will re-open by 7.30pm.