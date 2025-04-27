Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop began the 2025 road racing season on a winning note with a double and outright lap record at the Bear Competitions Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland rider arrived at the first Irish national road race of the year straight from a two-day British Superbike test at Oulton Park in Cheshire with his new BMW and Ducati machines.

Dunlop won the Supersport race on his Ducati Panigale V2 after breaking clear of Republic of Ireland rider Derek McGee, who was racing at the event for the first time since 2019.

The 29-time Isle of Man TT winner later completed a double, pulling away from Skerries man Michael Sweeney on his BMW M1000RR after establishing a new lap record for the 2.1-mile Orritor course at 91.773mph, bettering his 2013 mark of 91.480mph set on a Honda.

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) celebrates winning the feature Superbike race at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday with runner-up, Michael Sweeney (left) and Derek McGee. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop’s next outing on the roads will be the North West 200, where practice is set to commence around the ‘Triangle’ course on Wednesday, May 7.

The five-time winner will be gunning for his first win at his home race since 2016 and Dunlop is hoping he can “put on a show” after his prospects last year were hampered by a wrist injury.

“Picking up the injury here [Cookstown] last year hindered me,” Dunlop said, who is on the brink of a 30th win at the TT in June.

“We’ve got some work to do with the Superbike but we’re hoping to get out on it soon.

“Obviously the TT is the main goal and that’s where the main focus was last year. For me it’s great because a lot of people focus on stuff in life and maybe don’t ever get there.

“A lot of people will do domestic championships to try and be successful and win them, but I wanted to win most of my TTs at a certain point in my career and I’ve done that.