Cookstown 100: Michael Sweeney walks away from monster crash in Supersport race

Michael Sweeney was invovled in a high-speed crash at the Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

Sweeney came off his Yamaha at the end of the second lap at Braeside just before the finish line, immediately bringing out the red flags.

His partner later confirmed the popular Republic of Ireland rider was '100% ok' after the crash.

Mike Browne was leading the race at the time of the incident from pole man Adam McLean, with Sweeney a close third.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Supersport race is due to be rerun later in the afternoon.

Sweeney sat out the Supertwin race, which was won by McLean on the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki, whose team-mate Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney was a retirement from second place with a broken chain.

Stephen McKnight was 29 seconds back in second, with Barry Sheehan completing the top three.

Skerries man Sweeney qualified on pole for the Superbike races at the Orritor course in Co Tyrone, which will take place this afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, Cork’s Mike Browne won the Moto3 race on the Joey’s Bar Honda by a wide margin from Nigel Moore and Melissa Kennedy.

Winning team owner Gary Dunlop has previously stated that the Cookstown 100 will be the final ever race for the Joey’s Bar outfit.

Ballymena’s Barry Davidson took the win in the concurrently run Supersport 300 race from RJ Woolsey.