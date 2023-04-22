The Cork man got the verdict from Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop after the race was stopped on lap four when Michael Sweeney crashed out after Mackney Corner.

Skerries rider Sweeney escaped without injury after the incident on his Yamaha and the result was taken based on positions at the end of lap three, with pole man Browne taking the win on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop was 1.7s back on his MD Racing Yamaha with Darryl Tweed third (Parker Transport Yamaha).

Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha) won the Supersport race at the CDE Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

Graham Kennedy (Yamaha), Keelim Ryan (Pikeman Brewing Kawasaki) and James Chawke (Yamaha) were the top six.

Welshman Matthew Rees crashed on the warm-up lap in the Supersport race on the Wilson Craig Honda, bringing out the red flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop was an all-the-way winner in the Supertwin race on the McAdoo Kawasaki Z650 Supertwin.

The 34-year-old gave the McAdoo team its latest win at their home road race, 40 years after Paul Cranston first won at the event for Winston McAdoo.

Michael Dunlop was second in the Supersport race on his MD Racing Yamaha at the CDE Cookstown 100 on Saturday.

The Supertwin race was red-flagged just as Dunlop completed the final lap. Daniel Ingham was a long way back in second place on his Aprilia RS660, with Anthony O’Carroll (Ian Milne Kawasaki) and Marcus Simpson (Kawasaki) the top four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, Browne won the Moto3 race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda 250 normally ridden by teenager Jack Burrows in the Ulster Superbike Championship. Veteran Nigel Moore, who led on the first few laps, finished second, 6.1s back, with third going to Gary Jordan on his 125cc Honda.

Barry Davidson won the concurrently run Supersport 300 race to chalk up a milestone 100th Irish national road racing victory on the Trison McMullan Racing Honda.

Davidson also won the 250cc (Suzuki) and 350cc (Dempster Honda) Classic races for a treble, increasing his rally of wins at the Cookstown 100 to 23.