Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new VIP area will be unveiled at this year’s Cookstown 100 road races in Co Tyrone.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located within the main paddock, the revamped space provides an excellent vantage point for spectators, with views of the starting grid and podium area putting spectators at the heart of the action.

Guests will be provided with a range of hot food and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland’s oldest road race will take place from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, April 26 at the Orritor course, raising the curtain on the 2025 Irish road racing season.

The Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone is the first Irish road race on the calendar for 2025. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

A statement from the Cookstown Club said: “This year, we are thrilled to offer spectacular online packages for this enhanced experience.

“Our exclusive VIP Packages are priced at just £85, providing exceptional value for an unforgettable day. “With this new, exciting in-store experience, we recommend securing your packages quickly, as availability is limited and demand is high.”

Last year, England’s Dominic Herbertson claimed a four-timer at the Cookstown 100 for Ulster team Burrows Engineering by RK Racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Dunlop was also in action at the opening Irish road race of the season but missed race day following a crash in the Supersport Invitation race following the conclusion of qualifying. Dunlop had won the Superbike Invitation race on his Honda Fireblade prior to the spill.

VIP packages can be purchased via PayPal by entering [email protected] and selecting the friends option in the ‘notes’ section.