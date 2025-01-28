Cookstown 100 offering new VIP experience for spectators at April road race

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 28th Jan 2025, 18:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new VIP area will be unveiled at this year’s Cookstown 100 road races in Co Tyrone.

Located within the main paddock, the revamped space provides an excellent vantage point for spectators, with views of the starting grid and podium area putting spectators at the heart of the action.

Guests will be provided with a range of hot food and refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ireland’s oldest road race will take place from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, April 26 at the Orritor course, raising the curtain on the 2025 Irish road racing season.

The Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone is the first Irish road race on the calendar for 2025. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)The Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone is the first Irish road race on the calendar for 2025. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
The Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone is the first Irish road race on the calendar for 2025. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

A statement from the Cookstown Club said: “This year, we are thrilled to offer spectacular online packages for this enhanced experience.

“Our exclusive VIP Packages are priced at just £85, providing exceptional value for an unforgettable day. “With this new, exciting in-store experience, we recommend securing your packages quickly, as availability is limited and demand is high.”

Last year, England’s Dominic Herbertson claimed a four-timer at the Cookstown 100 for Ulster team Burrows Engineering by RK Racing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Dunlop was also in action at the opening Irish road race of the season but missed race day following a crash in the Supersport Invitation race following the conclusion of qualifying. Dunlop had won the Superbike Invitation race on his Honda Fireblade prior to the spill.

VIP packages can be purchased via PayPal by entering [email protected] and selecting the friends option in the ‘notes’ section.

Applicants must include their names, address, email and the quantity of packages required.

Related topics:Michael DunlopIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice