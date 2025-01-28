Cookstown 100 offering new VIP experience for spectators at April road race
Located within the main paddock, the revamped space provides an excellent vantage point for spectators, with views of the starting grid and podium area putting spectators at the heart of the action.
Guests will be provided with a range of hot food and refreshments.
Ireland’s oldest road race will take place from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, April 26 at the Orritor course, raising the curtain on the 2025 Irish road racing season.
A statement from the Cookstown Club said: “This year, we are thrilled to offer spectacular online packages for this enhanced experience.
“Our exclusive VIP Packages are priced at just £85, providing exceptional value for an unforgettable day. “With this new, exciting in-store experience, we recommend securing your packages quickly, as availability is limited and demand is high.”
Last year, England’s Dominic Herbertson claimed a four-timer at the Cookstown 100 for Ulster team Burrows Engineering by RK Racing.
Michael Dunlop was also in action at the opening Irish road race of the season but missed race day following a crash in the Supersport Invitation race following the conclusion of qualifying. Dunlop had won the Superbike Invitation race on his Honda Fireblade prior to the spill.
VIP packages can be purchased via PayPal by entering [email protected] and selecting the friends option in the ‘notes’ section.
Applicants must include their names, address, email and the quantity of packages required.
