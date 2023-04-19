News you can trust since 1737
Cookstown 100: Practice and race schedule for the first Irish road race of the season

The new Irish road racing seasons blasts off this weekend with the CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST

A 14-race programme is scheduled across Friday and Saturday, when the line-up at the Orritor course includes Michael Dunlop – making his first Cookstown 100 appearance since 2018 – plus last year’s hat-trick hero Michael Sweeney and Cork’s Mike Browne.

Nine-time winner Derek Sheils is also a possible starter on the Roadhouse Macau BMW, although his entry is yet to be confirmed.

Friday, April 21 (roads closed 7am-9.30pm)

The CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone this weekend is the first Irish road race of 2023.
Practice followed by the first three races

Race 1 – Doons Stores Supersport B

Race 2 – JMB Coaches Senior Support B

Race 3 – Bill Eastwood Contracts Open B

Saturday, April 22 (roads closed 7am-7.30pm)

Race 1 – Super Seal Windows Senior Support A

Race 2 – Keystone Lintels/Loughran Commercials Moto3/125cc/Supersport 300

Race 3 – The Royal Hotel Lightweight Supersport 400

Race 4 – Mid Ulster Council Supersport

Race 5 – Woolsey Concrete Junior Classic

Race 6 – Henry Marshall Browne Architectural Partnership Supertwin A

Race 7 – McKinstry Skip Hire Junior Classic 350

Race 8 – Hayes Fuels Supertwin B

Race 9 – Cookstown District Motorcycle Club Motocross Section Junior Support A

Race 10 – RJ Rocks Junior Support B

Race 11 – CEMCOR Open A

Race 12 – Skegness Raceway Senior Classic

Race 13&14 – CDE Group Cookstown 100 Superbike A&B in memoriam of Paddy Convery

