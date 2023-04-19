Cookstown 100: Practice and race schedule for the first Irish road race of the season
The new Irish road racing seasons blasts off this weekend with the CDE Cookstown 100 in Co Tyrone.
A 14-race programme is scheduled across Friday and Saturday, when the line-up at the Orritor course includes Michael Dunlop – making his first Cookstown 100 appearance since 2018 – plus last year’s hat-trick hero Michael Sweeney and Cork’s Mike Browne.
Nine-time winner Derek Sheils is also a possible starter on the Roadhouse Macau BMW, although his entry is yet to be confirmed.
Friday, April 21 (roads closed 7am-9.30pm)
Practice followed by the first three races
Race 1 – Doons Stores Supersport B
Race 2 – JMB Coaches Senior Support B
Race 3 – Bill Eastwood Contracts Open B
Saturday, April 22 (roads closed 7am-7.30pm)
Race 1 – Super Seal Windows Senior Support A
Race 2 – Keystone Lintels/Loughran Commercials Moto3/125cc/Supersport 300
Race 3 – The Royal Hotel Lightweight Supersport 400
Race 4 – Mid Ulster Council Supersport
Race 5 – Woolsey Concrete Junior Classic
Race 6 – Henry Marshall Browne Architectural Partnership Supertwin A
Race 7 – McKinstry Skip Hire Junior Classic 350
Race 8 – Hayes Fuels Supertwin B
Race 9 – Cookstown District Motorcycle Club Motocross Section Junior Support A
Race 10 – RJ Rocks Junior Support B
Race 11 – CEMCOR Open A
Race 12 – Skegness Raceway Senior Classic
Race 13&14 – CDE Group Cookstown 100 Superbike A&B in memoriam of Paddy Convery