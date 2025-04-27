Cookstown 100: Update on injured riders after red flag incidents at Orritor course
The NI Air Ambulance was called to two incidents at the Co Tyrone event after Donald MacFadyen from Inverness and Athlone’s Damian Horan crashed in the Open B and Open A Superbike races respectively, escaping with “broken bones”, according to an official source.
There were also red flag stoppages in the Moto3 and Supertwin B races on a disrupted day at the Orritor course.
The Open A Superbike race was axed, with the headline Cookstown 100 race brought forward on the programme instead as the organisers began to run out of time to complete the full schedule.
Michael Dunlop won the big race of the day on his new BMW machine and smashed his 2013 outright lap record, taking the win by over five seconds from Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW).
Dunlop also won the earlier Supersport race on his new Ducati Panigale V2 from Derek McGee (McGee Racing Yamaha), who was racing at Cookstown for the first time since 2019.
McGee won the Moto3 and Supertwin races, while Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed was also a double winner, taking victories in the Lightweight Supersport and Classic Superbike races.
