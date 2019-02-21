County Tyrone schoolboy Cameron Dawson revs up for new season on KMR Kawasaki

Northern Ireland schoolboy Cameron Dawson will commence his preparations for the Dickies British Junior Supersport Championship in Spain next week.

The 14-year-old from Killyman in County Tyrone will ride a KMR Kawasaki in the class as ahead of his second season of competition in England after competing in the Thundersport series in 2018.

Young schoolboy racer Cameron Dawson in action.

Last year, the young prospect finished second in the Superteen Championships, sealing victory at the final race meeting at Snetterton.

Dawson also rode in selected rounds of the Ulster Superbike Championship at home in the Junior Cup class, finishing third overall.

The former mini-moto and pit bike champion will be in action at Bishopscourt on March 30 for the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at the County Down track.

Dawson’s first outing in the British Junior Supersport Championship – won last season by Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey – will be at Silverstone over the Easter weekend before returning home to race at Kirkistown on Easter Monday.

He joins a plethora of fellow Ulster riders competing in the in the Junior Supersport Championship this year including Andrew Smyth and James McManus plus British championship newcomers Rhys Coates and Curtis Trimble.