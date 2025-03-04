Craig Neve will remain with Bathams AJN Racing alongside team manager Michael Rutter for the major road races in 2025.

Neve will ride Honda Fireblade machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes and a Triumph Daytona in the Supersport races at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The Lincolnshire rider is aiming to put the disappointment of a crash at the TT last year behind him and is fully recovered from his injuries.

Rutter, meanwhile, will compete in the Superbike and Supertwin races at the North West in May on the team’s BMW M1000RR and Yamaha R7, but will sit out the Superbike class at the TT, where he will only contest the Supertwin races.

Craig Neve with Bathams AJN Racing team manager Michael Rutter. (Photo by Gary Chapman/www.gdchapman.com)

Rutter said: “Last year was really disappointing for Craig after such a great 2023 and start to 2024. He’s worked so hard during the winter to get fully fit again, so we’re thrilled to be able to carry on with him in 2025.

“As for myself, I’m going to take a step back from the big bike at the TT. I finished the Senior TT in ninth last year, and in my heart I know that’s the very best I can do, mainly because I just don’t ride regularly enough to take on the TT course with that kind of power.

“However, I really feel there is a lot more potential in the team’s R7 Supertwin, which we’re looking at, and I’m genuinely excited about developing that further at the TT.”

Rutter is approaching a milestone 100th race start at the North West 200 (May 7-10), where he made his debut in 1992.

Neve’s season came to an abrupt end when he came off in practice at Greeba at the TT but he is now ready to pick up where he left off in 2023.

“Last year was so frustrating for me. I went into 2024 on a high after such a great 2023 season, and in the blink of an eye it all changed for me at the TT,” he said.

“My North West 200 was great, and the TT got off to a great start during practice week, then it was all over after I tipped off my Triumph during Supersport practice and bashed myself about a bit.

“I must say a massive thanks to all the marshals and medical staff at the TT, and everyone else since then who have helped me recover to the best physical condition I’ve been in for a long time.

“There’s not a lot else to say about last year, other than it’s behind me now, and all my focus and effort is on the 2025 season with Bathams AJN Racing.”

Neve first joined the team in 2023 and claimed the best results of his career, including seventh at the North West 200 in the Superstock class on his Honda Fireblade – his first top-ten finish at an international road race.

At the TT, Neve recorded his best lap speed of 130.8mph in the Senior race and clinched his best finish of eighth in the Supersport category for his maiden top-ten TT result.

At the NW200 last year, Neve secured five top-ten results before disaster struck at the TT.

He underwent successful surgery on his injuries and completed an intense programme of physiotherapy during the offseason to ensure he is fully recovered as he prepares to embark on his third season in the team.

Bathams AJN Racing will also compete in the British Superbike Championship for the first time this year, with exciting prospect Storm Stacey spearheading the challenge.