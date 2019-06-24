Daley Mathison's wife says tragic Isle of Man TT racer's funeral will be a 'celebration of his life'

Tragic road racer Daley Mathison’s wife says his funeral will be a ‘celebration of his life’ on Wednesday (June 26).

The 27-year-old died following a crash in the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on June 3 after coming off at Snugborough near Union Mills on lap three.

Daley Mathison in action on his Penz BMW machine at this year's Isle of Man TT.

Details of his funeral this week have been released by his heartbroken wife Natalie, with bikers invited to participate in a parade to Teesside Crematorium, meeting at his home at Bishopton Road West, Stockton at 2.30pm.

Mourners have been requested to wear ‘daisies for Daley’ in a tribute to his three-year-old daughter, Daisy.

In a post on Facebook, Natalie said: “Daley was so proud of his achievements and loved each and every single bit of support. So he would welcome anyone to join in, with his final journey.”

Natalie confirmed Daley’s death on Twitter on the afternoon of the fatal accident accompanied by a picture, which she said “was of a man so happy with life and so proud of his racing”.

She also said: “We all know how wrong it can go but he would never wish to stop. He lost many a friend and witnessed stuff no one ever should on a track.

“How he ever got back on a bike I’ll never know. But it was his life and his passion.”

Daley had signed for the Penz13.com BMW team this year alongside Davey Todd and Danny Webb.