Dan Kneen charity calendar planned in memory of popular Manx road racer

The family of popular motorcycle racer Dan Kneen have initiated a charity fundraising effort in memory of the Manx rider, who was tragically killed this year.

Dan lost his life in a crash during practice for the Isle of Man TT. The 30-year-old was competing for Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team when the incident occurred at Churchtown on the approach to Ramsey.

His loved ones have revealed that a number of calendars will be produced for 2019, featuring images of him in action. All proceeds raised will go towards charity, with the recipients yet to be determined. The calendar will also feature the road racing dates for 2019.

High quality images of Dan are being sought for inclusion in the calendar. All pictures used will be credited to the photographer.

Anyone interested is asked to email their pictures for consideration to Dankneencalendar@gmail.com.

Following his fatal accident at the TT, Dan’s team-mate – Michael Dunlop – won the Superbike race days later and dedicated the victory to his memory.

Dan’s brother, Ryan, later completed a tribute lap of the TT Course and was presented with the ‘Spirit of the TT Award’ on the day of the Senior TT.

Earlier this month, an inquest into his death was adjourned to allow data from his Tyco BMW machine to be collected.

Coroner John Needham told Douglas courthouse that the machine’s brakes and engine were in working order but a vehicle examiner had not been able to download telemetry information.

An approach was due to be made to the Moneymore-based TAS Racing team to obtain the required data. The hearing was adjourned with a date to be fixed.