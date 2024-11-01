Six-time North West 200 winner Davey Todd admits he was ‘absolutely gutted’ by Glenn Irwin’s decision to quit road racing.

Irwin announced the news last Sunday, with the Carrickfergus man citing his young family as his primary reason for removing himself from the inherent risks involved in the sport.

The British Superbike contender won all three Superbike races at the North West in May to become the most successful rider ever in the blue riband class with 11 consecutive victories, surpassing the previous benchmark of nine wins held jointly by Ulster legend Joey Dunlop and England’s Michael Rutter.

Irwin will now concentrate on trying to become Northern Ireland’s first BSB champion after twice finishing as the title runner-up, including missing out by only half-a-point to his then PBM Ducati team-mate Tommy Bridewell in 2023.

Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) and Davey Todd (Milwaukee BMW) went head-to-head in all three Superbike races at the 2024 North West 200

Saltburn man Todd received the Robert Dunlop trophy in May after being named as the man of the meeting following a Superstock double and victory in the second Supersport race.

The 29-year-old, though, craves a Superbike win around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course and has been the chief challenger to Irwin’s reign in recent years.

Todd finished as the runner-up three times behind Irwin this year, missing out on a coveted triumph on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR by less than half-a-second twice.

In 2023, he was denied by six-tenths-of-a-second in the opening Superbike race after losing out by only 0.253s the previous year when he was riding Honda Fireblade machinery for Clive Padgett’s Honda squad.

Davey Todd celebrates his victory in the opening Superstock race at the 2024 North West 200, where the English rider clinched a hat-trick

Todd – who has the attributes to take over the mantle from Irwin in 2025 – said he had been hoping to eventually “put one over” on his old Superbike sparring partner.

“I wanted to beat Glenn around there and we’ve had some really good battles,” he said. “I’ve been learning as a rider and wanted to go back and put one over on him.

“We’d been so close in the last six races or whatever we’ve had around the place and I’ve not given him an inch as it were, so for him to retire from the North West now has taken that opportunity away.

“I’m absolutely gutted to hear that’s what he is doing but you can’t argue about his reasons for doing it – he has a family, he has three kids and a missus, and he’s got a lot to think about with his family.

“You can’t not respect his decision over that, so absolutely fair enough; he’s done a lot to this point and to say now he’s just going to race BSB where there’s less risk, what more can you say,” added Todd.

“I’m disappointed and I’m sure all the fans will be disappointed to see that we won’t be having any more of those titanic battles that we’ve had over these last couple of years, but it’s the way it is sometimes.”

With victories already under his belt in the Supersport and Superstock classes at the North West, Todd’s next objective is a Superbike success, and few would bet against him achieving that feat in the not too distant future.

“That’s certainly the plan, but there will always be plenty of other riders who will be there or thereabouts and in the mix pushing us all the way,” he said.

“There will still be some great racing I’m sure with the other racers that are there as always, if we are able to be back there next year.”

Todd won the National Superstock 1000 title for the second time this year with Northern Ireland team TAS Racing on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW.

Following his treble at the North West, he achieved a dream breakthrough at the Isle of Man TT, winning the Superstock race in a last-lap shootout against Peter Hickman and capping an unforgettable week by capturing road racing’s Holy Grail after a dramatic victory in the prestigious Senior TT.

