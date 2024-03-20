Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Todd notched a double last year at the ‘Triangle’ meeting for the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team, which came after his maiden victory in treacherous wet conditions in 2019.

The 28-year-old has a formidable array of machinery at his disposal after signing for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team, with Todd riding a Milwaukee-backed BMW M1000RR Superbike.

The Saltburn man will also be among the favourites in the Superstock class and is leading the charge for TAS Racing in the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW as he aims to recapture the title he first won in 2022.

English rider Davey Todd with the Powertoolmate Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport machine he will race at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT

Todd’s Italian Ducati V-twin Supersport bike will run under the Powertoolmate banner as it did in 2023, when 29-time NW200 winner Alastair Seeley claimed a runner-up finish on the machine in the opening Supersport race, only a tenth of a second behind Todd.

“It’s a pretty trick piece of kit and there’s certainly no better looking Supersport machine on the grid,” Todd said.

“Looks are one thing, but the pedigree of the V2 is unquestionable, winning pretty much everything in 2023.

“I’ve only had four years at the North West and four is a long time, sure, but it’s road racing and I’ve tried to take it step by step and not do anything crazy.

“This year I’m coming in with a bit of a different mindset and I want to win more races and not just stand on the podium, so that’s what we’re going for.”

Todd is also relishing the challenge of riding the Ducati at the Isle of Man TT, where the bike is an unknown quantity around the punishing 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

However, he will have Stewart Johnstone as his crew chief, who has a longstanding association with the Moneymore-based TAS team.

Todd said: “The TT throws up a different challenge for sure, but with support from TAS and Stewart leading the team, I’m really excited about going down Bray Hill on the bike.”

Ducati last won a TT race in 1985 in the hands of the late Tony Rutter and the legendary marque – for all its incredible success at world level in short circuit racing – has taken only eight victories in all.

Yet, with Todd at the controls, expectations will be high of seeing Ducati back on the TT podium in the summer.

A fastest lap at 128.699mph in the Supersport class puts Todd fourth on the TT list behind only big guns Michael Dunlop – who set a blistering 130mph lap record last year on his own Yamaha R6 – Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison.

Crew chief Johnstone said: “I must admit, from an engineering perspective and also leading this effort, I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking an iconic brand and partner back to the TT in what I think can be regarded as the most competitive category at the event.

“And on a personal level, I hope to rekindle the previous successes I’ve enjoyed with Ducati.”