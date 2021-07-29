Davey Todd adds more firepower to Honda stable for Armoy Road Races

Todd made a successful debut for the Northern Ireland team at the Spring Cup at Oliver’s Mount in May on the 600cc Honda finishing second in the headline race behind course specialist Dean Harrison.

In addition to the Supersport races, Todd will now also line up in the Open and blue riband ‘Race of Legends’ at the Co Antrim course, which is hosting the first Irish national road race of the year after missing out in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The North Yorkshireman made his debut at Armoy in 2017 and returned again the following year, when the Saturday race day was wiped out by heavy rain.

Davey Todd on the Cookstown/Burrows Engineering Suzuki during his last appearance at Armoy in 2018.

Todd made a name for himself during his first full season of Irish national road racing with the Dungannon-based Burrows Engineering Racing team in 2018, when he was the top newcomer at the North West 200.

He later earned the same accolade at the Isle of Man TT, becoming the second fastest newcomer in history behind Peter Hickman following a lap of 128.379mph.

The 25-year-old, who triumphed in the wet to clinch a Supersport victory at the North West 200 in 2019 on a Padgett’s Honda, signed for the official Honda Racing team last year alongside Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin to contest the major road races and the British Superstock 1000 Championship.

Todd, though, never got the chance to ride the new Honda Fireblade on the roads as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the calendar.

He lost his ride with the team this season but Todd has linked up with Wilson Craig Racing team owner Darren Gilpin.

Now, the 25-year-old is relishing the chance to shine again at Armoy.

“I think Armoy was one of the big places that really helped put my name on the map in road racing,” Todd said.

“I love the circuit and the event, and I’ve been eager to go back ever since I was last there. I was just really starting to get to grips with the road racing scene when I went there and obviously I went really well for my first time.

“I like the faster circuits and I love the place, I love the event and I’ve been eager to get back ever since.

“In 2018 when I was riding for the Burrows team I never really got a proper shot at doing it right because the weather was so bad, but the race on the Friday night was just one of the coolest races ever with myself, ‘Micko’ Sweeney, Adam McLean and Paul Jordan all battling away for the win.

“I was up for having a really good Saturday and then it was a complete washout, so it will be nice to go back again and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Former Grand Prix rider Chris Burns will also ride for the Wilson Craig team as he makes his debut at Armoy.

A quality line-up is headed by Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop, who is bidding to win ‘Race of Legends’ for the ninth time in a row.

Republic of Ireland riders Derek Sheils, Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney will also be gunning for the top step, while Paul Jordan and his Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team-mate Mike Browne from Cork will also be eager to make their mark this weekend along with McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean and Darryl Tweed.

Fan favourite Guy Martin is also entered at Armoy in the Senior Classic race, when he is set to clash with Dunlop, who is entered on an MV Agusta.

The event will be run under Covid-19 restrictions, including restricted crowd numbers. Admission to the circuit will be strictly be wristband only, which were available to purchase online.