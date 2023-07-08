Todd claimed a four-timer at the Co Antrim meeting last summer, winning both Supersport races, the Open Superbike event and the showpiece ‘Legends’ finale to cap a dominant weekend.

The Saltburn man also obliterated the lap record for the three-mile course, setting the first ever 107mph and 108mph laps at Armoy and raising the benchmark to 108.534mph.

His time of 1m 39.773s was also the first lap under one minute and 40 seconds at Armoy as Todd stole the show in the absence of home favourite and nine-time ‘Race of Legends’ winner Michael Dunlop, who withdrew from the meeting.

Davey Todd won four races at Armoy in 2022 on the Padgett's Honda machines, including the showpiece 'Race of Legends'

Dunlop claimed he had not received ‘equal and fair’ treatment ‘compared to some of the other teams taking part in the event’.

Todd became only the third rider ever to win the blue riband ‘Legends’ Superbike race, which pays homage to the legendary Armoy Armada.

Dungannon’s Ryan Farquhar was the inaugural winner in 2010 before Dunlop went on a record unbeaten winning streak, claiming the spoils nine times in a row from 2011 to 2021 [race cancelled in 2018 due to torrential rain and in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions].

Todd is now aiming to repeat the feat at Armoy (July 28-29), when he will line up on the Padgett’s Honda Supersport and Superbike machines.

He told the News Letter: “I’ll be at Armoy, definitely. I’m honestly not really sure why it’s been a bit uncertain or why it’s sort of been publicised that the organisers don’t know I’m going and stuff like that.

“But it’s just a load of rumours and not the only rumours going around at the moment.

“Honestly, I was in talks with the organisers for a long time and after last year, I said I was coming back and I couldn’t not go back,” added the 27-year-old, who is among the big favourites at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man next week.

“I’d confirmed with those guys that I’d be coming back a while ago so I don’t know where the rumours have come from.

“I hope it [insurance-hit Irish road racing season] finishes on a high because I love Armoy, it’s a great event run by great organisers, so I definitely can’t wait for it.

“I’ll be on both bikes at Armoy, 600 and big bike, they’re the two bikes I’m really well rehearsed on and they’re the same bikes from last year, so there’s no reason why we can’t be in the mix again.”

The line-up also includes Yorkshireman Jamie Coward on the KTS/Steadplan 1000cc Honda and 650 Kawasaki machines. Coward will also be a leading contender in the Supersport races on the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Yamaha R6.

Cork’s Mike Browne lines up for Burrows Engineering/RK Racing along with Adam McLean on the J McC Roofing machines and Magherafelt man Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing).

Skerries rider Michael Sweeney hopes to return to the event after missing the Isle of Man TT through injury following a crash at the North West 200 in May, while Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) is also a possible starter.