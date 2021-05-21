Davey Todd eager for glory days to return to Oliver's Mount in Scarborough

Davey Todd will ride the Wilson Craig Honda Supersport machine at the Spring Cup meeting at Oliver's Mount. Picture: Rod Neill.

Todd will ride in the Supersport class on a Honda CBR600RR for Northern Ireland’s Wilson Craig Racing team.

The 25-year-old tested the machine for the first time on Monday at Kirkistown in Co Down, where he joined fellow WCR riders Chris Burns, Steven Smith and James McMahon.

Todd, who last raced on the roads at the Macau Grand Prix in November 2019, concentrated on the short circuit scene last season, when he contested the National Superstock 1000 Championship for the official Honda Racing team.

Most road races were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

However, Todd is now eager to blow off some cobwebs at his home event at Oliver’s Mount in North Yorkshire, where he made his sole outing in 2017 at the Barry Sheene Classic meeting.

“I enjoyed the test with the team at Kirkistown and it’s been good so far, so let’s see how things go this weekend,” he told the News Letter.

“We had a few little issues in the morning getting the Supersport bike set up for me but once we got it dialled in, I felt pretty comfortable.

“I didn’t get a ton of laps in, but we did some good laps that weren’t too far off the lap record.

“I could have set the bike up a lot better for that particular circuit, but I was more focused on working on the bike to suit Scarborough this weekend,” he added.

“I feel pretty strong and there are some improvements to be made with the 600, so I’m looking forward to riding the bike.”

The Spring Cup meeting has attracted an impressive entry for the first road race of 2021 – including Dean Harrison, Lee Johnston, Adam McLean, Jamie Coward and Paul Jordan – and Todd says he is ‘excited’ to see the enthusiasm behind England’s only road racing venue.

“More than anything, there seems to be a real enthusiasm to make Scarborough the event it used to be and what it should be really, a top event like the North West and Ulster Grand Prix,” continued Todd, who was a winner in the Supersport class at the North West in 2019.

“It used to be that all the top guys would race there and it’s great that they’re trying to make it the race it once was.

“For me, it’s the closest thing I’ll ever get to a local race and I’m also looking forward to it because we’ve not had road racing in ages, so I’m just keen to go and do a road race again.

“I’m excited that it’s a big event now and over the past couple of years I wouldn’t have been that keen to go, but I love the fact that there’s a stacked entry for the Spring Cup with the likes of Dean (Harrison) and Lee (Johnston), plus the likes of Paul Jordan and all the other guys – we’re going to have some good racing,” he added.

“I’m just going to concentrate on the 600 and see how we get on – it’s been a while since I last raced there so I need to see if I still know my way around!

“I only did one event before in 2017 so it will be nice to go there on competitive machinery.”

The two-day Spring Cup event on Saturday and Sunday - last held in 2017 - features racing across the classes from Ultra-Lightweight to Supersport machines and Classic Superbikes.

