Davey Todd eyes British Superbike move in 2023 after clinching Superstock title at Donington Park

Todd put the outcome beyond doubt with victory in race two at Donington Park on Sunday by 1.9s from closest rival Billy McConnell to secure the championship for the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda team.

The Saltburn man has enjoyed the best season of his career to date, with Todd also excelling on the roads this year, claiming four runner-up finishes at the North West 200 and a maiden podium in the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT.

The 27-year-old also won five races, including the blue riband Solo Championship event, at the Southern 100 and cleaned up at Armoy in July, sealing a Superbike and Supersport double and establishing a new absolute lap record at the County Antrim road race.

Milenco by Padfett's Honda rider Davey Todd won the National Superstock 1000 title at Donington Park on Sunday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

Todd, a four-time winner at the Scarborough Gold Cup in September, won the Superstock 1000 title in style as he clinched his fourth victory of the season in the series to give him an unassailable lead of 38 points over McConnell with one race left at Brands Hatch.

“I’m over the moon,” Todd said.

“Honestly, the team are just incredible and I’ve been begging for this opportunity for so long to get a chance to prove myself on short circuits.

“The Milenco by Padgett’s guys had the belief in me and they put me out here for a full season, and I’m so glad I got the chance to prove I deserve my spot here.

Davey Todd on the Milenco by Padgett's Honda Superstock machine. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

“Obviously the progression is that I want to go to Superbikes now, I still want to prove I’m not just a roads guy but I still want to keep doing everything and I’m just living the dream,” he added.

“I’m so happy, I’ve enjoyed every single place we’ve been this year and I can’t say any more.”

Todd finished as the runner-up in Saturday’s opening race, which was won by Donegal man Richard Kerr on the AMD Motorsport Honda, who earned his second win of the season by 0.486s.

