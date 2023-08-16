News you can trust since 1737
Davey Todd hails 'massive opportunity' for 2024 after switch to BMW machinery with TAS Racing

Davey Todd has hailed his switch to BMW machinery with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team for 2024 as a ‘massive opportunity’.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

The English rider will ride a BMW M1000RR after parting company from Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in an amicable split following July’s Armoy road races.

Todd will compete at the North West 200 next year and will ride in the Milwaukee BMW colours at the Isle of Man TT in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races.

The 27-year-old will make his competitive debut for the team in the final two British Superbike rounds this season, and is also set to ride for the factory BMW Motorrad World Endurance team before the end of this year.

Davey Todd will ride BMW M1000RR machinery for TAS Racing in 2024 after signing with the Northern Ireland teamDavey Todd will ride BMW M1000RR machinery for TAS Racing in 2024 after signing with the Northern Ireland team
Todd, who previously rode BMW S1000RR machinery for Penz13 Racing in 2019, is one of the sport’s leading prospects.

He clinched his maiden TT rostrum in 2022, taking third in the Superstock race, and posted his fastest ever lap of the Mountain Course in June at 132.982mph.

“This is a massive opportunity for me, and I really can’t wait to get started,” said Todd, who won both Supersport races at the North West 200 in May.

“Peter [Hickman] has shown how strong the BMW package is around the TT. Obviously, he’s the man to beat, but he was regularly hitting over 200mph through the speed trap and the bike was staying rock solid and stable, which is exactly what you need to get the best lap times around there.

“It’s great that we can get started before the end of this season as the switch from Honda is quite a big one to adjust to, and there’s also going to be some other really cool opportunities for me ahead of the TT, too, so it’s all a properly exciting time for me,” added Todd, who won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2022.

“I want to say a big thanks to Philip [Neil], Hector [Neil], and the whole team for bringing me on board, and also to say another big thanks to Clive [Padgett] for the last few years and his continued support.”

TAS Racing missed the TT for the first time in 23 years this season after Ian Hutchinson was ruled out due to medical reasons.

The 16-time TT winner suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain in February.

