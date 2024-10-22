Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Davey Todd will ride for the FHO Racing BMW team at the 56th Macau Motorcycling Grand Prix in November.

The Senior TT winner, linked with a full-time move to Faye Ho’s squad next year after riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team this season in the National Superstock 1000 Championship and at the big road races, joins last year’s winner Peter Hickman in the FHO colours for the end-of-season showpiece in the Far East (November 14-16).

Todd has enjoyed a stellar season, winning the Superstock 1000 title for a second time and sealing his maiden Isle of Man TT wins in the Superstock class and the blue riband Senior.

The Saltburn man bagged a treble at the North West 200 to earn the man of the meeting award, winning both Superstock races and the second Supersport event.

Davey Todd finished as the runner-up at the Macau Grand Prix last year on the Burrows/RK Racing BMW

Todd also won the feature Solo Championship race at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man in July and dominated at the Armoy Road Races later that month, wrapping up a hat-trick that included victory in the prestigious ‘Race of Legends’ Superbike finale.

Record nine-time winner Michael Rutter will also ride for FHO Racing at Macau, while Craig Neve will ride a Bathams-backed FHO BMW M1000RR.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan is the sole rider from Northern Ireland entered at Macau on the Jackson Racing Honda with team-mate Julian Trummer.

The line-up includes Finland’s Erno Kostamo, who will ride a BMW M1000RR. Kostamo won the race for the first time in 2022, when many of the leading contenders did not take part due to Covid restrictions, which required a lengthy quarantine period.

Macau regular Sam West returns on his BMW, while Rob Hodson rides a Honda Fireblade and Laurent Hoffman from Belgium returns on a BMW S1000RR with fellow IRRC rider Amalric Blanc entered on a Honda Fireblade.

Manx Grand Prix winners Michael Evans and Matt Stevenson will ride for the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki team, while notable newcomers Marcus Simpson (Honda) and Ryan Whitehall (Yamaha) are part of the 20-strong entry list.

Free practice gets underway with a 45-minute session at the 3.8-mile Guia street course on Thursday, November 14 with two 45-minute qualifying sessions taking place on Friday, November 15.