“It’s special to see how much has changed at Armoy in such a short period of time since 2017.”

High-flying Davey Todd will have his sights set on winning the ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy for the second time this weekend.

With no road racing for the second successive year in the Republic of Ireland due to ongoing insurance challenges, the Cookstown 100 and North West 200 are the only home events that have taken place in 2024, with Armoy in Co Antrim bringing the curtain down on another fledgling season.

Todd has enjoyed a dream year so far, claiming a hat-trick at the North West 200 and his maiden victories at the Isle of Man TT, including a coveted success in the prestigious Senior race on the Milwaukee BMW along with a Superstock win.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

The Saltburn rider most recently retained his Solo Championship crown at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man earlier this month, where he edged out 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop in a thrilling showpiece battle.

Senior TT winner Davey Todd leads an impressive line-up at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races in Co Antrim

Dunlop is a huge favourite at his home meeting at Armoy but is set to miss the event after ruling himself out in a radio interview at the Southern 100, when he claimed the Armoy Club had ‘no budget’ left for him, adding, ‘everybody else has taken it up’.

The 35-year-old, who dominated with five wins and his 10th ‘Race of Legends’ triumph last summer, vowed he would ‘not be back’.

Todd won the blue riband ‘Legends’ race – held in tribute to the legendary Armoy Armada road racing quartet that included Joey Dunlop – for the first time in 2022.

The 28-year-old will go into the event as the favourite on the Milwaukee BMW and is also reunited with the Powertoolmate Ducati he rode at the NW200 and TT for the Supersport races.

Todd made his Armoy debut back in 2017 and previously told the News Letter the event held special memories for him.

“Armoy was one of the first ever road races I did back in 2017,” he said.

“I just had a 600 bike then but I was on the podium in the 600 race and the Open race, and it brings back a lot of memories for me.

“It’s special to see how much has changed at Armoy in such a short period of time since 2017.”

A superb line-up includes Jamie Coward, who missed the event last year following a cycling accident, plus Manx racer Conor Cummins, who was a late entry on the FHO Racing BMW following his split from Padgett’s Racing.

A strong southern Irish contingent includes Derek Sheils, Mike Browne and Michael Sweeney, while Ulsterman Paul Jordan is another leading name on the Jackson Honda machines.

Jordan is also due to ride in the Supertwin class for Ryan Farquhar on a KMR Kawasaki, while Cork’s Browne is entered in the 125cc race on a Honda for Gary Dunlop.

Dominic Herbertson, Phil Crowe and Sam West are also among the entries.