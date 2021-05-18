Davey Todd ready for Spring Cup at Oliver's Mount after Wilson Craig Racing debut at Kirkistown

Davey Todd tested the Wilson Craig Honda Supersport machine for the first time at Kirkistown on Monday.

Todd joined fellow WCR riders Chris Burns, Steven Smith and James McMahon at Kirkistown in Co Down for a valuable test day on Monday and impressed on the CBR600RR Honda. The North Yorkshire rider also made his debut on the team’s Moto3 Honda.

“I was very happy with how things went overall and we were able to run at a decent pace on the 600,” said Todd.

“The bike is a missile and I’m looking forward to racing on it proper this weekend. I rode the WCR Moto3 Honda on Monday, my first ever time on one of these machines, and I absolutely loved the wee bike. It was such fun and I felt really at one on it.”

The Wilson Craig Racing Team (from left): Davey Todd, James McMahon, Darren Gilpin (team principal), Chris Burns and Steven Smith.

Todd, who was a Supersport winner at the North West 200 in 2019, rode for the official Honda Racing team last season in the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Heavy rain showers failed to dampen spirits on Monday and team principal Darren Gilpin was satisfied with the shakedown ahead of the opening road race of the year at Oliver’s Mount.

“This was a very good day all round for all four riders,” he said.

“As was expected, we had a few little issues that were easily fixed, but it was good to get those sorted out before heading to Scarborough. The new Michelin tyres were fantastic and it’s good to have Michelin behind us.

“The team has worked hard to get to this point and it is very pleasing when it all comes together, so we are looking forward to this weekend’s Scarborough meeting where we will finally get to race proper.”

Former MotoGP rider Burns, back in the saddle after nine years away from the sport, said he soon found his groove once he managed to overcome some early nerves.

“I was really nervous as I’ve been away for over nine years, and not ridden at all in between,” said the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne man.

“I didn’t want to turn up and have lost what it takes to go fast and let Darren and the team down. By the end of the day I felt okay and was starting to feel back home in my head, and starting to feel some of the limits again which was nice.

“But I know there is lots more to come, especially from myself. One thing that did make it easier was that the WCR Team made me feel very welcome.”

An impressive line-up at Scarborough this weekend includes TT winners Dean Harrison and Lee Johnston, plus Burrows Engineering/RK Racing riders Paul Jordan and Mike Browne, McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean, Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Ian Lougher, Jim Hind and Rob Hodson.

