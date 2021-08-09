Davey Todd wins 12 races as Wilson Craig Racing team dominates at Aberdare Park
Northern Ireland’s Wilson Craig Racing team racked up 15 victories at the Aberdare road races in Wales over the weekend.
Fresh from a fantastic runner-up finish in the feature ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy, Davey Todd was in dominant form as he claimed 12 wins across a range of classes, while former MotoGP rider Chris Burns from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne took a win, nine runner-up finishes and the fastest lap of the weekend.
York’s Joey Thompson, drafted into the team for a one-off outing at Aberdare, clinched a double in the Park Challenge Consolation races on one of the team’s CBR600RR Honda machines.
In a first at Aberdare, the three Wilson Craig Racing riders filled the top three podium places in both All-comers Races on a memorable weekend for Darren Gilpin’s outfit.
“Weekends like this do not come around very often, but when they do, they are very sweet,” Gilpin said.
“All three riders did a fantastic job in at times difficult conditions, especially on Saturday. It really could not have been any better.”
The team’s next outing will be at round four of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown in Co Down on September 4.