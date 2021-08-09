Davey Todd wins 12 races as Wilson Craig Racing team dominates at Aberdare Park

Fresh from a fantastic runner-up finish in the feature ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy, Davey Todd was in dominant form as he claimed 12 wins across a range of classes, while former MotoGP rider Chris Burns from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne took a win, nine runner-up finishes and the fastest lap of the weekend.

York’s Joey Thompson, drafted into the team for a one-off outing at Aberdare, clinched a double in the Park Challenge Consolation races on one of the team’s CBR600RR Honda machines.

In a first at Aberdare, the three Wilson Craig Racing riders filled the top three podium places in both All-comers Races on a memorable weekend for Darren Gilpin’s outfit.

Davey Todd won 12 races across a range of classes at the Aberdare Park road races in Wales at the weekend.

“Weekends like this do not come around very often, but when they do, they are very sweet,” Gilpin said.

“All three riders did a fantastic job in at times difficult conditions, especially on Saturday. It really could not have been any better.”