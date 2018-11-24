David Allingham confident of making his mark in British Superbikes

David Allingham is confident he can establish himself in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship following confirmation he will compete in the class in 2019 on the EHA Racing Yamaha.

The Eglinton rider, who makes the step up from the Supersport championship, will be making his BSB debut.

Allingham said: “If I’m honest, I’ve had one eye on this move for a couple of seasons. We’ve won races in Supersport and competed at the sharp end with the likes of Mackenzie, Dixon and Andrew Irwin, to name a few, who have all shown great promise in BSB.

“I’ve no illusions at the size of the task but I’m confident we can, with a lot of hard work, match those I’ve already mentioned and establish ourselves in the series as a worthy team and rider package.”

The 23-year-old has already had the chance to ride his new Yamaha R1 and feels he will be ideally suited to Superbike racing.

“I was able to get some laps on the bike a couple of weeks ago in Portugal, and although we weren’t racing out there, I immediately felt at home on the R1, and had a smile from ear-to-ear as we lapped Portimao,” he said.

“I know the characteristics of a Superbike will suit my riding style, and with the confidence I have gained working with Craig Fitzpatrick already this season within the EHA Racing garage, I have every belief, that we can set out an achievable game plan for the season ahead.

“The goal will be to focus on that strategy and not let anything else become a distraction. I’m fully aware there’s no fast track to success in BSB; you need to be patient and serve the apprenticeship before you can really go for it, but I’m excited. I’m very excited about the year ahead to be honest, and cannot wait to get on the grid.”

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley will ride for the team in the British Supersport class.