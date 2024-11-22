Triple Premier Quad Champion David Cowan pictured with his son Jamie at the QRI awards. Picture: Maurice Montgomery

David Cowan was crowned the Premier Quad Racing Ireland Ulster champion for the fifth time in his career at the QRI awards night, held at the Ballymac Hotel, Lisburn.

At a glittering ceremony the Banbridge rider was delighted with his success during 2024.

“I won the award for times in a row in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 and here we are nine years later to win it again,” he said.

It has been a fantastic season for the 34-year-old Yamaha rider, who added the Ulster and Irish titles to his QRI title.

Sean Farren (left) receives the QRI Club Personality of the Year Award from QRI Chairman Damien Scullion

Cowan added: “After all this time you never think you would be back on top. I’ve been close a few times in between but it didn’t work out, so it’s a good feeling to win again.

Cowan’s eight-year-old son Jamie is following in his fathers footsteps, racing in the Youth Y2 class where he finished sixth in the QRI, Ulster and Irish championships after moving up to the Y2 class in 2024.

The other youth winners on the night were Dromore’s Matthew Gilchrist who wrapped up the Ulster and Irish Clubman titles while Cloughmills rider Thomas McNulty was the QRI Clubman winner.

In the Y1 class eight-year-old Macy Edgar from Lisburn lifted the Ulster and Irish championship awards after completing the season virtually unbeaten, with Dromore’s Jenson Gilchrist getting his name on the QRI award.

Three generations of quad racing as Matthew, Jenson and Gordon Gilchrist celebrate at the QRI awards night

Newry’s Corey Murry had a clean sweep, winning all three championships in the Y2 class while Matthew Gibson from Dungannon did the same in the Y3 championship.

Committee member Sean Farren from Limavady was awarded the Club Personality of the Year award from QRI Chairman Damien Scullion.

Another special award was given to Club Secretary Aine Goss for all her work behind the scenes for quad racing in Ireland.